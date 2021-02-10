Northeast Guilford heats up in the second half to pull off league win over Lady Panthers

EDEN – Leading by 11 points early in the second half, it looked like Morehead was finally going to pick up their first win of the 2020-2021 season. But Northeast Guilford turned up the heat defensively and put together a second half run that propelled the Lady Rams to a 51-33 Mid-State Conference win to complete the series sweep Tuesday night.

After a little bit of a slow start, three buckets by Jamea Thomas sparked a run that had the Lady Panthers up 10-3 with 3:14 to go in the first quarter. During that stretch, Morehead’s defense was solid, especially in the paint and on the boards, making it difficult for Northeast Guilford to get shots off. Morehead sophomore Kaleah Dillard came through in the clutch, scoring one more bucket in the post on a put-back right before the buzzer as MHS closed out the opening frame with a 13-6 advantage.

Caitlyn Fontaine scored on a runner in the lane to push the lead up to 15-8 near the five minute mark, but Morehead’s offense went cold for the majority of the rest of the second quarter. Better defensive play led to two-consecutive buckets by the Lady Rams, which made it a one-possession game, cutting the Morehead lead to 15-12. MHS closed out strong however, as Fontaine hit a 3-pointer right before the buzzer to give her team a 19-12 lead at the half.