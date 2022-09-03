Northeast Guilford takes advantage of Morehead missteps to remain undefeated

EDEN – In a battle between two unbeaten programs on the rise, something had to give, and when all was said and done, Northeast Guilford capitalized on several Morehead turnovers to break open a grinder of a game to claim an 18-7 road win over the Panthers Friday night.

“We just had to fix how disciplined we were and that’s all it was. We were making mistakes that Rams shouldn’t and then we ended up fixing our mistakes and playing our brand of football,” NEG head coach Mark Raynor said.

Morehead took control on the opening drive and made a gutsy call, going for it on fourth down near midfield. The gamble paid off, and the Panthers capitalized after a 38 yard run for a touchdown by Ya’Quill Dungee for the 7-0 lead.

After the MHS defense made a stop near midfield, they were poised to break the game wide open with a lengthy 15 play drive that took them inside the 20 yard line. But ultimately an interception in the end zone made all that work for naught.

The Panthers defense held stout for the remainder of the opening frame, but another turnover on a punt gave Northeast Guilford new life in the second quarter as the Rams followed up with an eight-play scoring drive with a 2 yard rushing touchdown. The P.A.T. was blocked however, as Morehead clung to the 7-6 lead with 6:06 to go in the half.

Later in the second period, Panthers junior Corey Philson picked off a pass and raced well past midfield for an apparent touchdown, but a penalty negated the score to close out the half with MHS up 7-6.

The tide turned in the second half as Northeast Guilford seized the momentum.

Northeast mounted a 12 play drive to begin the second half that culminated with an 18 yard scoring strike to cut take over the lead at 12-7 near the halfway point of the third quarter.

The Panthers started to have some success running the football by committee as they advanced the ball past midfield, but a fumble that resulted in a turnover stalled another potential scoring opportunity.

Two more fumbles in the third, and another in the fourth, kept the ball in the Rams hands. Following another successful drive in the final frame, a score on a quarterback keeper around the left edge by junior Cameron Hatchell locked up the win.

Costly Missed Opportunities by MHS

One golden missed Morehead scoring opportunity, with the Panthers set up to attempt a 29 yard field goal attempt, was negated by a penalty that backed them up out of range late in the first quarter. MHS was forced to go for it on fourth and long and came up short, so a potential 10-0 lead didn’t come to pass because of the flag. The same can be said for the TD which was called back by Philson. Those two big missed opportunities, in addition to the multiple fumbles, took a lot of potential points off of the board and very well could have turned the tide in Morehead’s favor.

“Just too many turnovers - we shot ourselves in the foot several times offensively and defensively and you can’t do that against a good, physical football team like Northeast. Hats off to them. They did what they came here to do and we just came up short tonight,” MHS head coach Maurice Torain said.

It was a tremendously physical game in which several Panthers players had to be taken off of the field due to injury over the course of the night. The most serious of which occurred on a scary blindside hit on a special teams play where Morehead senior Jonathan Dyson was leveled. He had to be taken off the field on a stretcher as a somber crowd looked on, but Dyson gave the thumbs up as he was carted off the field en route to the hospital. Fortunately, scans of his neck and head indicated he did not show any immediate signs of a concussion and he was released from the hospital later Friday evening. Dyson will have to follow concussion protocol however, before he will be allowed back on the field. In addition, Panthers quarterback Jadan Martin also missed significant minutes after sustaining an injury in the first half, but he did return although he played sparingly. His status for next week’s home game is not known at this point.

Torain said that injuries, unfortunately, go with the territory.

“We are going to find a way. It comes with the game. You know that when you sign up to play football – it’s next man up. We’ve been preaching it and now we have got to walk with it,” said Torain.

UP NEXT:

Morehead (2-1) hosts Martinsville (1-0) next Friday and Northeast Guilford (3-0) will hit the road once again to take on Eastern Guilford (0-3) Sept. 16.

BOX SCORE

NEG 0 6 6 6 18

M 7 0 0 0 7