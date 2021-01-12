Northern Guilford defense sets the tone in league win over Lady Phoenix

GREENSBORO – Pressure defense led to multiple transition scores which propelled the Lady Nighthawks to a big 81-44 Mid-State Conference win over McMichael Monday night.
A pair of Taylor Haynes 3-pointers helped put Northern Guilford up 10-5 near the five minute mark, but a perimeter trey by McMichael freshman Jayda Hairston kept the Lady Phoenix in the game, trimming the lead to 16-8 with less than two minutes to play in the opening frame. NGHS closed out the period strong, however, adding several more scores to end the first quarter with a 24-11 advantage.
The Lady Phoenix didn’t get many open looks from the outside and NGHS had a half dozen blocks in the low post which translated to turnovers and production on offense on the other end of the floor. The Lady Nighthawks ended the half with a 38-19 lead at the end of the second quarter.
NGHS really turned it on in the second half as they built a commanding 63-37 lead heading into the fourth period.
By then, the writing was on the wall as the Lady Nighthawks closed out the win to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Haynes had a game-high 16 points, including four 3-point baskets to lead the way offensively for Northern Guilford. Haynes recently committed to play college basketball at University of Mount Olive following her high school graduation this spring.
Her teammates Avery Burnham and Abby Murly each added 10 and all told, it was a balanced night offensively across the board with 11 out of 12 players scoring at least a point during the game. It was a solid night at the charity stripe as well, as NGHS knocked down 13 of 18 free throws.
McMichael’s Jayda Hairston led the way for the Lady Phoenix with 14 and Faith Robertson chipped in 10 points.
UP NEXT:
Northern Guilford (2-0) hosts Northeast Guilford (0-1) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12
McMichael (0-2) hosts Western Alamance (1-0) at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15
BOX SCORE
N 24 14 25 18 81
M 11 8 18 7 44