Northern Guilford defense sets the tone in league win over Lady Phoenix

GREENSBORO – Pressure defense led to multiple transition scores which propelled the Lady Nighthawks to a big 81-44 Mid-State Conference win over McMichael Monday night.

A pair of Taylor Haynes 3-pointers helped put Northern Guilford up 10-5 near the five minute mark, but a perimeter trey by McMichael freshman Jayda Hairston kept the Lady Phoenix in the game, trimming the lead to 16-8 with less than two minutes to play in the opening frame. NGHS closed out the period strong, however, adding several more scores to end the first quarter with a 24-11 advantage.

The Lady Phoenix didn’t get many open looks from the outside and NGHS had a half dozen blocks in the low post which translated to turnovers and production on offense on the other end of the floor. The Lady Nighthawks ended the half with a 38-19 lead at the end of the second quarter.

NGHS really turned it on in the second half as they built a commanding 63-37 lead heading into the fourth period.

By then, the writing was on the wall as the Lady Nighthawks closed out the win to improve to 2-0 on the season.