Northern Guilford girls rally in second half to claim win over rival Rockingham

WENTWORTH – Up by 14 points halfway through the third quarter, it looked like Rockingham was poised to finally snap their three-game losing streak to Northern Guilford in the season opener on Tuesday night. But the Lady Nighthawks defensive intensity heated up at the beginning of the fourth period, and the offense converted turnovers into transition scores which resulted in a 49-43 comeback win over RHCS.
Northern Guilford utilized the full-court press throughout and opened the game on a 6-0 run in the first few minutes of play, but Rockingham’s 2-3 half court zone proved equally effective. Rockingham’s Hadlee Russell cut it to 6-5 on a transition score, then moments later, teammate Grace Matthews gave the Lady Cougars the lead with under 10 seconds remaining.
NGHS would get the last word of the first half however, when Jadyn Newsome hit a shot in the post, was fouled, and completed the 3-point play to put Northern up 9-7 to close out the opening period.
Back-to-back transition scores by Northern put them back in the driver’s seat with a 13-9 lead in the opening minutes of the second quarter, but Rockingham closed the gap and eventually took over the lead to close out the half with a 26-21 advantage.
That momentum carried over to the third quarter beginning with a turnaround jumper in the post by Skyler Fowler. Then a 3-pointer by Hope Smith followed by a steal and transition score by Olivia Rebb gave the Lady Cougars an imposing 38-24 advantage.
That seemed to serve as a wakeup call though as Northern finally got back on track and cut the lead to 9 points heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Nighthawks scored on back-to-back baskets to begin the final period of play and Rockingham couldn’t get much going offensively as NGHS regained the lead at 41-40 with just over two minutes to play.
Northern Guilford would go on to score on their final three possessions to close out the win.
Northern Guilford’s Milan Gordon led the charge late, scoring 8 of 10 her 10 points in the fourth quarter. Taylor Haynes had 14 points, including a pair of 3’s, and Jadyn Newsome added 14 more to help lead the Lady Nighthawks to victory.
Fowler had 10 for RCHS and Kaylin Newman chipped in 8 points including a pair of 3-pointers to pace the Lady Cougars offensively.
Rockingham enters the 2021 season after going through some growing pains last season. The Lady Cougars closed 2019-2020 at 9-15 overall and were 2-12 in league play. RCHS has just three returning seniors from last year’s squad including Hope Smith, Amari Broughton and Ally Scott, but the seniors, along with the younger players, showed their potential in the season opener and that is an encouraging sign considering their performance versus Northern Guilford, one of the top teams in the Mid-State 3A Conference over the last several years.
The Lady Nighthawks entered the game coming off a 21-7 record last season after claiming a share of the 2020 Mid-State 3A regular season title with Eastern Alamance.
“We have a lot of new faces. We’ve had more turnover in players over the last two years than I can ever remember, but I think we are going to be competitive this season,” RCHS head coach Jesse Wall said by phone prior to the game.
UP NEXT:
Rockingham will travel to take on Western Alamance and Northern Guilford hosts McMichael on Friday.
BOX SCORE
N 7 19 12 5 49
R 9 12 19 20 43