Northern Guilford girls rally in second half to claim win over rival Rockingham

WENTWORTH – Up by 14 points halfway through the third quarter, it looked like Rockingham was poised to finally snap their three-game losing streak to Northern Guilford in the season opener on Tuesday night. But the Lady Nighthawks defensive intensity heated up at the beginning of the fourth period, and the offense converted turnovers into transition scores which resulted in a 49-43 comeback win over RHCS.

Northern Guilford utilized the full-court press throughout and opened the game on a 6-0 run in the first few minutes of play, but Rockingham’s 2-3 half court zone proved equally effective. Rockingham’s Hadlee Russell cut it to 6-5 on a transition score, then moments later, teammate Grace Matthews gave the Lady Cougars the lead with under 10 seconds remaining.

NGHS would get the last word of the first half however, when Jadyn Newsome hit a shot in the post, was fouled, and completed the 3-point play to put Northern up 9-7 to close out the opening period.

Back-to-back transition scores by Northern put them back in the driver’s seat with a 13-9 lead in the opening minutes of the second quarter, but Rockingham closed the gap and eventually took over the lead to close out the half with a 26-21 advantage.