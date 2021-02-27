Northern Guilford picks up forfeit win over McMichael

MAYODAN - Up 27-0 at halftime, Northern Guilford was in control and set to close out the win over Mid-State Conference rival McMichael at Macfield Stadium Friday night. Instead, Mother Nature intervened. The amount of rain in recent weeks created poor field conditions which led officials to call off the game and declare a forfeit for the Nighthawks.

Northern did the majority of the damage in the first quarter, scoring three touchdowns in the opening frame for a 20-0 lead.

McMichael’s defense fared much better in the second period, allowing just one more score which turned out to be the last of the game due to the cancellation of the second half.

A perennial post season regional powerhouse program, the Nighthawks just had too many weapons, and were able to effectively mix the run with the pass and spread the field over the course of the first half.

Northern Guilford quarterback and receiver Will Lenard led the charge offensively, hooking up on two touchdown passes from the doorstep of the red zone.

Despite the big Northern Guilford lead and the adverse conditions, McMichael head coach Tony McCants said his team was eager to get back on the field in the second half and try to get back in the game.