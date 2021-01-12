Northern Guilford powers past McMichael to remain undefeated

GREENSBORO - Northern Guilford’s solid defense and transition game allowed the Nighthawks to take an impressive 83-67 win over McMichael in Mid-State Conference action Monday night.

The Nighthawks came out of the gate strong, racing to an 11-1 lead in the first few minutes of play.

The Phoenix finally started to have some success offensively as they cut the lead to 16-9 with under three minutes to play, but NGHS made another push to go ahead 26-12 to close out the opening frame.

The Nighthawks really took off in the second quarter, as multiple steals led to transition buckets, and due to a stout Northern Guilford defense, McMichael rarely got open looks. As the lead continued to grow the Phoenix tried to adjust - calling two timeouts down the stretch, but another late run by NGHS gave them a commanding 27 point 55-28 lead at the half.

Things didn’t get any better for McMichael in the third quarter as the Northern Guilford lead ballooned to 32 points as they ended up with a 73-47 advantage heading into the fourth period.

McMichael worked diligently in the fourth quarter, trimming the lead down to under 20 points, but the hole was too deep as the Nighthawks put the win on ice.