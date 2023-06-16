Northern Guilford on Thursday announced the promotion of journeyman assistant Barry Friedman as its new boys basketball coach.

The move comes about a month after the resignation of former coach Kent Phillips, who had coached the team since July 2021. No reason for Philips’ departure was given.

“It was a dream come true,” said Friedman. “I’ve literally been trying for 20 years to be a head varsity basketball coach. I moved down here in 2004, and I didn’t know anybody. I just had to network. I got P.E. certified so I was able to teach in a public school, and I just had to meet a lot of people. And along the way, I have met people with connections to different jobs.”

Friedman, from Silver Spring, Maryland, was a two-time all-conference selection at Saint Mary’s College of Maryland and played professionally in Israel for Migdal-Hamque, before returning to the states after one season.

“First of all, in terms of the program, I really want to establish team camaraderie, relationships and open-door policies,” Friedman said. “That’s the primary focus because that has been lacking the last few years. There has been a lot of turnover with coaches, and I plan on staying here for a long time, perhaps until I retire. So before we even get on the X’s and O’s when we are on the court, that’s the No. 1 priority. Second is hiring a coaching staff.

“In terms of my philosophy, I give the players a lot of freedom. I don’t like to run too many set plays. I don’t want the players to be robots and we do a lot of skill development. I want to work to our strengths of what we have, but I want the players at the same time to be adaptable so in the middle of the game we can switch up things really quickly.”

Friedman said he coached for eight years in the Washington D.C-Maryland area at private schools, but wanted to transition to a public school. He took classes at Greensboro College to get his certification and went on to serve as a volunteer assistant under coach Bryan Galuski at Greensboro.

To finish his certification program, he said he had to student-teach, and that role at Page kick-started his career.

“I student-taught at Page High School, and I met Robert Kent, who was a longtime coach there,” Friedman said. “…We kind of struck up a relationship and he called me up and said, ‘Would you like to be an assistant varsity coach?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, definitely.’ ”

Friedman said he’s been influenced by several coaches. He said the since-retired Kent had knowledge second to none. He called Lee Reavis at Northwest Guilford the area’s hardest working coach, a skilled organizer and the best at running camps. He said Western Guilford’s Jerrod Harris taught him to not get too high or too low and was a master at getting his players in the right practice mentality after defeats.