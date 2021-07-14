Northern Guilford promotes Kent Phillips to succeed Kellen Parrish as boys basketball coach

GREENSBORO — One day after Kellen Parrish announced on social media that he had stepped down as Northern Guilford’s boys basketball coach, the school announced Tuesday that Kent Phillips will take over the program.

Phillips spent the last two seasons as an assistant to Parrish with the Nighthawks as they went 32-11 during that span, including 16-1 in 2021. Northern reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs this year.

Phillips inherits a team with a lot of talent returning, including HSXtra.com All-Area wing Nolan Hodge, forward Manny Elliott and guard Jackson Helms. His familiarity with those players and the program should allow the Nighthawks to compete as a Class 4-A school in the expanded and realigned Metro Conference.

A former Appalachian State player, Phillips came to Northern in 2019 after spending three seasons as an assistant coach at Winston-Salem Prep. He was head coach at South Iredell from 2014-16, where his teams went 14-30 and also was head coach at Alleghany (62-107) from 2007-14 and Boonville Starmount from 2002-07. His final Starmount team went 24-6 and reached the Class 2-A championship game.

Parrish, who was named the Mid-State 3-A Conference and HSXtra.com coach of the year, left Northern Guilford to become head coach at Southern Pines Pinecrest.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

