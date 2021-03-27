Northern Guilford proves too tough for Rockingham in week four

A sturdy Nighthawks defense, combined with a balanced rushing and passing game, helped propel Northern Guilford to an impressive 40-7 win over Rockingham in Mid-State 3A Conference action Friday night.
Three rushing touchdowns by Jordan Mcinnnis, in addition to a pair of TD passing strikes by quarterback Will Lenard set the tone.
Over the course of the night, the duos performance was enhanced by a great mix of other players getting in on the action on a night where six different players scored.
It didn’t help the Cougars cause that the offense never really found their collective rhythm.
The Nighthawks wasted little time getting on the board. On the first play from scrimmage after the opening kickoff, Northern Guilford Mcinnis got around the corner on jet sweep and turned on the speed and raced 75 yards for a touchdown for the 7-0 lead following the Slater Ward P.A.T. After getting the ball back late in the first quarter, Mcinnis punched it into the end zone once again from 2 yards out for the 14-0 lead with 2:30 to go in the opening frame.
Rockingham put themselves in prime scoring position, marching the ball down the field a little later, set up with a first and goal at the 15 yard line.
But a pair of costly penalties backed the Cougars up and negated the scoring opportunity.
Early in the second quarter, Nighthawks running back Tyshawn Wall scored from 4 yards out to lock up a 20-0 lead at halftime.
That advantage would grow in the third quarter beginning with a Will Lenard touchdown pass to Zion Crawford to increase the lead at 26-0.
Lenard later hooked up with another sling for a score after being flushed out of the pocket with a rope to a leaping Terrell Tammons, who climbed the ladder to haul down the TD.
RCHS finally got on the board when Josh Campbell broke the line and raced for a 34 yard touchdown, but that success would be short-lived as Mcinnis followed-suit, busting through the interior and running 57 yards for a touchdown to close out the win.
UP NEXT:
Rockingham (2-2) hosts Eastern Alamance (3-0) Tuesday
Northern Guilford (3-1) hosts Person (1-2) March 31
BOX SCORE
R 14 6 6 14 40
N 0 0 0 7 7
SCORING LOG
First Quarter
N Jordan Mcinnis runs 75 yards for touchdown on jet sweep. P.A.T. Slater Ward, 11:37 7-0
N Jordan Mcinnis runs 2 yards for touchdown. P.A.T. Slater Ward, 2:30 14-0
Second Quarter
N Tyshawn Wall runs 4 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. no good, 20-0, 11:21
Third Quarter
N Will Lenard throws 4 yard pass to Zion Crawford for a touchdown. P.A.T. no good. 26-0, 2:44
Fourth Quarter
N Lenard throws 9 yard post pass to Terrell Tammons for a touchdown. P.A.T. Ward good, 33-0, 9:07
R Josh Campbell runs for a 34 yard touchdown. P.A.T. Juan Gonzalez good, 33-7, 8:20
N Mcinnis runs 57 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Ward good, 40-7, 7:21