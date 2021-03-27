Northern Guilford proves too tough for Rockingham in week four

A sturdy Nighthawks defense, combined with a balanced rushing and passing game, helped propel Northern Guilford to an impressive 40-7 win over Rockingham in Mid-State 3A Conference action Friday night.

Three rushing touchdowns by Jordan Mcinnnis, in addition to a pair of TD passing strikes by quarterback Will Lenard set the tone.

Over the course of the night, the duos performance was enhanced by a great mix of other players getting in on the action on a night where six different players scored.

It didn’t help the Cougars cause that the offense never really found their collective rhythm.

The Nighthawks wasted little time getting on the board. On the first play from scrimmage after the opening kickoff, Northern Guilford Mcinnis got around the corner on jet sweep and turned on the speed and raced 75 yards for a touchdown for the 7-0 lead following the Slater Ward P.A.T. After getting the ball back late in the first quarter, Mcinnis punched it into the end zone once again from 2 yards out for the 14-0 lead with 2:30 to go in the opening frame.

Rockingham put themselves in prime scoring position, marching the ball down the field a little later, set up with a first and goal at the 15 yard line.