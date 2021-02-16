Northern Guilford’s hot perimeter game paves the way to win over Morehead

EDEN – Northern Guilford completed a regular season sweep with a 102-63 Mid-State Conference win over Morehead in the Panthers regular season finale Monday night.

It was a close one-to-two possession game in the early going, but Northern Guilford’s full court press eventually began to take its toll.

Around the same time Nighthawks wing Nolan Hodge heated up, knocking down a trio of 3-point baskets, followed by a steal and a score had the NGHS up by double-digits forcing the Panthers to call their second time out of the first quarter.

Morehead responded coming out of the break, cutting into the lead, but Northern Guilford put together another solid run to increase the lead to 38-21 by the end of the first period.

Northern guard Adonijah Whitley scored on a put-back early in the second to make it 40-21 and the Nighthawks used their size advantage in the post and speed to help extend the lead to 45-24 with under four minutes to play. The Panthers weren’t having much success on offense during that stretch until Lucas Lynn finally broke the scoring drought with a corner 3-pointer, but Hodges hot shooting touch continued as he knocked down a trey as well, then Manny Elliot picked a pocket at midcourt and finished with a jam on the other end as the Nighthawks closed out with a 53-29 advantage at the half.