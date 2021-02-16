Northern Guilford’s hot perimeter game paves the way to win over Morehead

EDEN – Northern Guilford completed a regular season sweep with a 102-63 Mid-State Conference win over Morehead in the Panthers regular season finale Monday night.
It was a close one-to-two possession game in the early going, but Northern Guilford’s full court press eventually began to take its toll.
Around the same time Nighthawks wing Nolan Hodge heated up, knocking down a trio of 3-point baskets, followed by a steal and a score had the NGHS up by double-digits forcing the Panthers to call their second time out of the first quarter.
Morehead responded coming out of the break, cutting into the lead, but Northern Guilford put together another solid run to increase the lead to 38-21 by the end of the first period.
Northern guard Adonijah Whitley scored on a put-back early in the second to make it 40-21 and the Nighthawks used their size advantage in the post and speed to help extend the lead to 45-24 with under four minutes to play. The Panthers weren’t having much success on offense during that stretch until Lucas Lynn finally broke the scoring drought with a corner 3-pointer, but Hodges hot shooting touch continued as he knocked down a trey as well, then Manny Elliot picked a pocket at midcourt and finished with a jam on the other end as the Nighthawks closed out with a 53-29 advantage at the half.
The lead grew to 25 early in the third quarter, but Morehead went on a run and following a pair of 3-pointers by Lynn which cut it to 69-59 with 59.9 seconds to go in the period. That was as close as it would get however, as NGHS went on another run to end the third with a 71-59 lead.
The Panthers went cold in the final frame as Northern Guilford outscored MHS 31-5 to lock up the series sweep.
The Nighthawks won the first matchup 77-44 Jan. 22.
Hodge led Northern Guilford with 29 points which included three 3-pointers. Manny Elliot had 23 and knocked down six 3-point baskets, Adonijah Whitley added 17 and Jackson Helms chipped in 13 to pace the Nighthawks offensively.
Lynn had a hot night from the perimeter for Morehead, knocking down six 3’s for 19 points total. Hayden Frieze had 12, Stefan McLaughlin scored 11 and Landon Cater added 10 more for the Panthers.
UP NEXT:
Courtesy of their earlier season win over McMichael, the only other 2A team in the Mid-State Conference, Morehead (8-5) had already secured a post season spot. The Panthers were originally scheduled for a two-game series with McMichael, but the first was cancelled and was unable to be rescheduled.
Just where Morehead will be seeded, and who they will play, is anyone’s guess however. This season the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will use a random drawing system to determine seeding. Pairings are set to be released Saturday afternoon.
Northern Guilford (14-0) hosts Western Alamance (5-8) on Wednesday in their final regular season game at 7 p.m.