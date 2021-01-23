Northern Guilford snaps Morehead’s unbeaten streak with big league win over Panthers

GREENSBORO – A battle between the Mid-State Conferences last two remaining undefeated teams left just one standing with an unblemished record as Northern Guilford broke open a tight game in the second half to cruise to a 74-44 win over Morehead Friday night in a game that was much closer than it appeared on paper.
The Nighthawks started off strong, racing to the early 7-0 lead, but the Panthers tightened the screws on defense and finally started to find their collective offensive rhythm after closing the game down to a one-possession margin. Moments later, Landon Carter scored on a second-chance bucket to tie the game at 14-14. NGHS answered the challenge however, beginning with a 3-point basket by Nolan Hodge followed by a layup by Braden Vail to give the Nighthawks a 21-16 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
In the opening minutes of the second frame, a give-and-go from Stefan McLaughlin to Jayden Martin cut the Northern Guilford lead to one possession.
It remained a close game down the stretch in an intense, fast-paced matchup with both teams knowing the only sure-bet to make the playoffs is to win the regular season conference race. By the end of the half, Northern was nursing a two-possession 33-29 lead.
Morehead cut it to 35-33 near the six-minute mark, but that was as close as they would get as the Nighthawks put together a nice run to get a solid 45-37 cushion with 3:33 remaining in the quarter. That led swelled to 53-38 entering the fourth.
By that time, everything was going Northern Guilford’s way and the Panthers went cold as the Nighthawks outscored MHS 21-6 in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice.
Coming into the game, the key for Morehead was going to come down to defense with Northern averaging an impressive 86.4 points per contest. The Panthers did that for the better two-thirds of the game, but the Nighthawks big three of Hodge, Manny Elliot and Adonijah Whitley came as advertised on the offensive end of the floor. All have size, a good shooting touch and can run the floor and they did that consistently throughout the evening.
Hodge led the Nighthawks with a game-high 27 points, including six 3-point baskets. Elliot was right behind him with 20 and Whitley rounded out the top three scorers with 14 to pace Northern Guilford offensively.
Stefan McGlaughlin led the Panthers with 14 points, Martin added 10 and Makel Smith chipped in 9.
The two teams will meet up in the second half of the annual round-robin rivalry on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. in Eden.
UP NEXT
Morehead (5-1) will host Rockingham (0-6) on Tuesday
Northern Guilford (6-0) at Western Alamance (2-4) on Tuesday
BOX SCORE
N 21 12 20 21 74
M 16 13 9 6 44
Jan. 19
Morehead 70, Northeast Guilford 62
MCCLEANSVILLE – The Morehead basketball team improved to 5-0 following a 70-62 Mid-State Conference win over Northeast Guilford Tuesday night.
It was a close game throughout the opening frame, as the Panthers clung to a one-possession 23-20 lead at the end of the first quarter.
They were able to build a cushion in the second period as they closed out the half up 38-30.
That advantage in the second quarter held through to the end of the third, as Morehead entered the fourth with a three-possession 52-43 advantage.
Northeast continued to keep the pressure up, and were never out of the game as they outscored the Panthers in the final frame 19-18, but that mid-game cushion MHS built and maintained throughout the third and fourth, turned out to be enough to secure the victory.
Morehead’s Lucas Lynn and Makel Smith each had strong scoring nights with 20 points each and Stefan McGlauhlin and Hayden Friese each contributed 12 to lead the Panthers offensively.
Barry Tate led the way for the Rams with 21 points and Brian Cousin added 14.