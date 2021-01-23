Northern Guilford snaps Morehead’s unbeaten streak with big league win over Panthers

GREENSBORO – A battle between the Mid-State Conferences last two remaining undefeated teams left just one standing with an unblemished record as Northern Guilford broke open a tight game in the second half to cruise to a 74-44 win over Morehead Friday night in a game that was much closer than it appeared on paper.

The Nighthawks started off strong, racing to the early 7-0 lead, but the Panthers tightened the screws on defense and finally started to find their collective offensive rhythm after closing the game down to a one-possession margin. Moments later, Landon Carter scored on a second-chance bucket to tie the game at 14-14. NGHS answered the challenge however, beginning with a 3-point basket by Nolan Hodge followed by a layup by Braden Vail to give the Nighthawks a 21-16 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

In the opening minutes of the second frame, a give-and-go from Stefan McLaughlin to Jayden Martin cut the Northern Guilford lead to one possession.

It remained a close game down the stretch in an intense, fast-paced matchup with both teams knowing the only sure-bet to make the playoffs is to win the regular season conference race. By the end of the half, Northern was nursing a two-possession 33-29 lead.