Northwest Guilford softball players are wearing new warmup shirts this season that include the phrase that has helped overcome early inconsistencies and establish a winning streak.

The phrase “No Doubts” is written against a black background, with “NDUB” in red.

“We just can’t doubt ourselves in moments,” Vikings senior Addy Tucker said. “If you think it is the right thing to do, do it. It might not be the right thing, but if you believe in it, it’s on you.”

Since 2012, the Vikings have a 184-56 record. Not counting the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, Northwest Guilford has had first-place conference finishes in each of those years. Its last conference defeat came on April 28, 2017 against Southwest Guilford.

After Tuesday’s 16-2 win over Southwest, it is 9-2 in 2023 and has won its last seven by a combined score of 98-4. The closest win was 5-0 over rival Northern.

Despite a winning tradition, the program has dealt with reoccurring coaching turnover. Current coach Aaron Soodek arrived at Northwest as an assistant, anticipating that he would be groomed into the head position over time.

Instead, Soodek became coach on the day of team tryouts last season. In that first season, the Vikings went 21-6, reaching the NCHSAA 4A third round and had its most wins since going 20-5 in 2014.

Thrust into the role, Soodek felt like he was scrambling in his first season but has felt more situated with an offseason to plan and an experienced group that returned seven of 10 starters, counting designated hitter as a position. With that, the former Elon University football player has instilled a culture of being prepared before plays and balancing practices between teaching the fundamentals and 80 to 100 reps of groundballs at a fast pace.

“It’s routine, having that same routine, being prepared mentally for everything, trying to know ahead of time, expect the ball, understand where it is going to be coming off the bat or just having that mental approach to it,” Soodek said. “That’s the biggest thing that I harp on with the girls because physical mistakes are going to happen, but we don’t want to compound a physical mistake with a mental mistake. I really talk to them about slowing it down when we make one mistake, so we don’t make more than one.”

For Northwest, preparation is epitomized by its team leaders.

Two-sport athlete Bel Varadi was an All-4A Metro Conference selection this past season in basketball, which Soodek believes helps keep the Appalachian State softball commit in top condition. When practicing softball full-time, Varadi is known to “day-in-and-day-out” take extra reps, extra bullpen sessions and get in extra sprints beyond regular team activities.

As a sophomore, Varadi earned all-state and conference pitcher of the year honors after posting a dominating 0.18 ERA, with four no-hitters and two perfect games. Despite the success, Soodek said that his ace pitcher has added more to her arsenal with a changeup and drop ball to go with her primary pitches, a curveball, screwball and riseball.

Soodek said Varadi’s fastball was clocked in the preseason clock at 62 miles per hour, which is not especially fast, but the left-hander’s biggest strength is creating tight spin on her pitches and delivering with pin-point precision.

In 2023, Varadi has an 0.68 ERA in 41.1 innings, allowing a .166 opponent batting average and only walking 10 batters. Six walks came on opening day in a 1-0 nine-inning pitchers’ duel with Western Alamance’s Taylor Apple, who’s committed to ECU.

“It really comes down to her just consistently hitting her spots and making her pitches,” Soodek said. “She holds her composure well in the circle and doesn’t seem to get rattled when things aren’t going her way and so she is able to fight back through that. I know there are some great pitchers around the state, especially in this area too, and I would put her up against any of them anytime.”

The junior is batting .519, up from .304 last year, and leads the Vikings with 3 home runs. This sets the tone for a team batting .408 but only 7 homers total.

Sophomores Kayla Beck (.583) and Haylea Huffines (.545), along with junior Jenna Copeland (.500) round out a group of four players hitting over .500 this season.

Soodek also praised senior Tucker, a Columbia College commit for helping with managerial duties like picking uniforms, organization and addressing situations like players attending academic tutoring. The utility player plans to major in exercise science and was “phenomenal” when working with children at the program’s youth summer camp.

For Northwest, challenges have usually come when adjusting to off-script circumstances.

After the highlight victory over Western Alamance, the Vikings faced a fresh East Forsyth playing in its opening game. Resting Varadi initially, the Eagles scored three runs in the opening inning. The ace pitcher came on to pitch five shutout relief innings, but East hung on after the Vikings scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh and had runners in scoring position.

With two outs, East pitcher Alex Brown took a ball off the chest but managed to get the final out at first.

A March 2 rain-out — it would have played Ledford — prevented Northwest from playing three game in three days. However, after a 23-0 win over Western Guilford, McMichael pitcher Dakota Redmon threw a five-inning shutout. Meanwhile, Varadi allowed her only four earned runs of the season and the defense committed five errors, three more than in any other game, in the 10-0 loss.

“We had a sit-down talk with all of us right after the game in the outfield and we were just like, ‘This isn’t who we are, we are way better than this and we just have to recoup and recover,” Veradi said.

From that point, a key to success has been run prevention and minimal mistakes. Four wins during the streak have been shutouts.

“I think as long as we stay together — our defense is one of our best things and if we have good defense and we can score one or two runs, then we can win the game,” Veradi said.