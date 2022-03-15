Northwood smashes Enka 70-42 to claim girls NCHSAA championship

CHAPEL HILL – Weddington kept their winning streak alive, moving it to 49 straight games without a loss as they took out Panther Creek 76-58. Chase Lowe won Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player honors for the second year in a row, scoring 19 points with seven rebounds and picking up four steals in the game.

Weddington was in control from early in the game. The Warriors shot the ball incredibly from the floor, knocking down 61.5% of their shots from field, which is the third best shooting performance in an NCHSAA State Championship Game since 1986 when neutral sites were initiated. The Warriors also shot 66.7% from three, knocking down 10 of 15 shots from beyond the arc.

A.J. Cook drained five of five from beyond the arc on his way to 17 points in the game for the Warriors. Kyle Frazier also made a big showing with 21 points and three rebounds on his way to being named the Most Outstanding Player award for Weddington.

Amari Odom was the star for Panther Creek, scoring 19 points and grabbing eight rebounds to complement his six assists. Odom was the only Catamount in double figures.