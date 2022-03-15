Northwood smashes Enka 70-42 to claim girls NCHSAA championship

RALEIGH – Northwood won their first state basketball championship in convincing fashion, rolling by Enka 70-42. The Chargers got 18 points from Olivia Porter who also grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists on her way to being named the Kay Yow Most Valuable Player.
The Chargers shot 63.4% from the floor in the first half, racing out to a 46-21 lead at the half. They also got 17 points and eight rebounds from Te’Keyah Bland who was named Most Outstanding Player for Northwood. Myla Marve was also in double figures for the Chargers with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Enka’s cinderella run ended with Hadleigh Dill scoring 12 points before being named Most Outstanding Player for the Jets. Bentlee Chockley was also in double figures with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Enka finished the year 16-15. The Jets closed out the year with five straight wins to reach the state championship game for the third time in program history with their third regional title.
Northwood wrapped up the year 30-1. The Chargers were 12-0 in the Central 3A where they won the Conference Championship. The Chargers won their first state title in their first appearance in the state championship game.
Weddington brings home second-straight boys state title
CHAPEL HILL – Weddington kept their winning streak alive, moving it to 49 straight games without a loss as they took out Panther Creek 76-58. Chase Lowe won Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player honors for the second year in a row, scoring 19 points with seven rebounds and picking up four steals in the game.
Weddington was in control from early in the game. The Warriors shot the ball incredibly from the floor, knocking down 61.5% of their shots from field, which is the third best shooting performance in an NCHSAA State Championship Game since 1986 when neutral sites were initiated. The Warriors also shot 66.7% from three, knocking down 10 of 15 shots from beyond the arc.
A.J. Cook drained five of five from beyond the arc on his way to 17 points in the game for the Warriors. Kyle Frazier also made a big showing with 21 points and three rebounds on his way to being named the Most Outstanding Player award for Weddington.
Amari Odom was the star for Panther Creek, scoring 19 points and grabbing eight rebounds to complement his six assists. Odom was the only Catamount in double figures.
Panther Creek finished the season at 23-8, the Catamounts were 11-3 in Southwest Wake 4A play. The Catamounts reached the State Championship Game for the first time in program history after their first regional championship.