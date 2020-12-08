Officials will enforce NCHSAA mask mandate during basketball games

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — High school basketball officials and referees will be instructed to enforce the N.C. High School Athletic Association mask mandate during basketball games, the association said on Tuesday.

According to Mark Dreibelbis, the NCHSAA Supervisor of Officials, officials will be instructed to make sure athletes comply with the mandate. He said compliance will be their first priority, but there could be penalties later if athletes refuse to wear masks.

"Our efforts will be to ensure compliance first and foremost, and only be punitive if the actions of the player(s) exhibit non-compliance," Dreibelbis said in an email to HighSchoolOT.

The enforcement of the mask mandate will be similar to the enforcement of uniform violations, such as untucked jerseys.

First, officials will issue a warning to a player who is not wearing a mask properly.

"If no compliance (after the first warning) — relegate to the bench and time must come off the clock prior to returning to the game," said Dreibelbis.

If non-compliance continues after that point, Dreibelbis said officials can issue an unsporting technical foul, which will be charged directly to the player in violation.