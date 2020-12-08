Officials will enforce NCHSAA mask mandate during basketball games

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — High school basketball officials and referees will be instructed to enforce the N.C. High School Athletic Association mask mandate during basketball games, the association said on Tuesday.
According to Mark Dreibelbis, the NCHSAA Supervisor of Officials, officials will be instructed to make sure athletes comply with the mandate. He said compliance will be their first priority, but there could be penalties later if athletes refuse to wear masks.
"Our efforts will be to ensure compliance first and foremost, and only be punitive if the actions of the player(s) exhibit non-compliance," Dreibelbis said in an email to HighSchoolOT.
The enforcement of the mask mandate will be similar to the enforcement of uniform violations, such as untucked jerseys.
First, officials will issue a warning to a player who is not wearing a mask properly.
"If no compliance (after the first warning) — relegate to the bench and time must come off the clock prior to returning to the game," said Dreibelbis.
If non-compliance continues after that point, Dreibelbis said officials can issue an unsporting technical foul, which will be charged directly to the player in violation.
"We hope this will be unnecessary, but will enforce if compliance is not exhibited," Dreibelbis said.
The new NCHSAA mask mandate was extended to include basketball competitions and all outdoor sports workouts. Basketball players had already been working out in masks for a few weeks. Volleyball players are also wearing masks indoors while competing and practicing.
After last week's NCHSAA Board of Directors meeting, the association announced it will add a 60-second officials timeout to each quarter to allow athletes an opportunity to adapt to competing in masks.
A number of other safety protocols have been implemented to help mitigate the risk of playing basketball during the coronavirus pandemic.
High school basketball tryouts and practices began on Monday in North Carolina. Games are slated to begin as early as Jan. 4.
