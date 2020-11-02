Old North State League coming to Reidsville

“The partnership we are developing with the Old North State League is just another example of the City of Reidsville looking to the future. Baseball is not only a part of our history but also an American pastime. We have been expanding our youth sports programs to encompass more baseball, which we have done with the youth team The Luckies. The next obvious step was college ball. Quality of life is very important to the city. It’s one of the reasons people stay here and new people relocate here. This is a home run and we look forward to many years of games,” said Reidsville Mayor Dr. Jay Donecker.

The Luckies will play in the Old North State League, a collegiate summer baseball league that spreads across the state of North Carolina. The league will have 10 teams and play from the first of June into late July.

“I’m excited about the extension of JC Park Sports Complex, adding collegiate baseball to the area will create an exciting atmosphere for our community,” Reidsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Quintin Robertson said.

The official ONSL schedule is set to be released at the New Year so that fans can gear up for the summer season.