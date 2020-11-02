Old North State League coming to Reidsville

The Old North State League and the City of Reidsville are extremely excited to announce that the League’s newest franchise will be based in Reidsville. The newly designated Reidsville Luckies will play out of Jaycee Ball Park in the summer of 2021.
The Reidsville Luckies came to fruition as the President and Vice President of the
Old North State League (ONSL), Reggie and Alec Allred, sat down with a map and scanned their options of communities in North Carolina that would be a great home stand for a new team. They inevitably landed on Reidsville. ONSL Vice President Alec Allred, played one year of his college career at Rockingham Community College and could see the city’s
affinity for the sport. Soon after, the ONSL was approached by the city and
determined there was a mutual desire for college baseball in Reidsville. With the
support and knowledge of the city and its employees, the Old North State
League decided to move forward with the new venture.
The entirety of the Reidsville Luckies' branding is inspired by the history of the
city and its heritage in tobacco. The ONSL wanted to pay homage to the American Tobacco Company that supported Reidsville for many years. During the years of 1935-1940 and 1947, Reidsville had a minor league team called the Luckies. It seemed fitting that the new ONSL team embrace that past history with their new mascot "Lucky", which will also use the team colors, red, forest green, gold, and white.
“The partnership we are developing with the Old North State League is just another example of the City of Reidsville looking to the future. Baseball is not only a part of our history but also an American pastime. We have been expanding our youth sports programs to encompass more baseball, which we have done with the youth team The Luckies. The next obvious step was college ball. Quality of life is very important to the city. It’s one of the reasons people stay here and new people relocate here. This is a home run and we look forward to many years of games,” said Reidsville Mayor Dr. Jay Donecker.
The Luckies will play in the Old North State League, a collegiate summer baseball league that spreads across the state of North Carolina. The league will have 10 teams and play from the first of June into late July.
“I’m excited about the extension of JC Park Sports Complex, adding collegiate baseball to the area will create an exciting atmosphere for our community,” Reidsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Quintin Robertson said.
The official ONSL schedule is set to be released at the New Year so that fans can gear up for the summer season.
“At the Old North State League, we hope that the community will join us in supporting the Reidsville Luckies in the coming year and come out for some family fun. We can't wait to join the great community culture that Reidsville offers,” Allred said.
For more information, please visit oldnorthstateleague.com.
