Olympics carry a question: What does it mean to be Japanese?

Melissa Luna Isomoto, who is of Japanese and Kenyan descent and grew up in Japan, was delighted to see her role model, Osaka, represent Japan as the torch bearer in the July 23 event. But she said her heart sank when she saw online comments criticizing Osaka for not being Japanese enough.

“Those slandering Naomi-san also hurt me and others of mixed-race roots,” Isomoto said in a recent interview in Japanese from her home in Yokohama. “It was so painful I tried not to read them.”

“She hardly speaks Japanese, and she is not pure Japanese,” one Twitter posting said. “No way. We wanted pure Japanese, or as a compromise, at least a Japanese-speaking ‘hafu (half-Japanese)’ like Rui Hachimura,” another tweet said.

Attacks escalated after Osaka's surprise third-round loss to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic four days later, and some people even celebrated her defeat.

Many critics posting online suggest they define “Japanese” as those whose parents are both Japanese and speak the language perfectly. Many consider those born and raised in Japan, such as Hachimura, as Japanese, but think of Osaka, who grew up mostly in the United States and doesn’t speak fluent Japanese, as more Japanese-American.