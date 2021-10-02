Opportunistic Eastern Guilford capitalizes with game-changers in win over Rockingham

WENTWORTH – Big plays paved the way for Eastern Guilford as the Wildcats broke open a close game and pulled away to a 40-21 Mid-State 3A Conference victory over Rockingham at Cougar Pride Stadium Friday night.

In what was shaping up to basically be a back-and-forth game that found RCHS trailing by just one possession at 21-13 at the half, every time Rockingham would close the gap, Eastern Guilford would answer with a big play and a score to keep a cushion that proved to be the difference down the stretch.

In the second half in particular, it was a clash of styles as the Wildcats stuck to their up-tempo game plan, while the Cougars elected to stay with a ball-control clock management strategy. Rockingham had some success with their run-pass-option attack, but it seemed the EGHS defense eventually adjusted accordingly and made more consistent stops.

The third quarter turned out to be the back-breaker for RCHS, beginning with an 80 yard return for a touchdown by Eastern Guilford junior Ryan Larkin, followed by a dramatic scoop and score by junior Braxton Veiga for a 91 yard score. Sandwiched in between those two big plays was Jaiden Evans’ second rushing TD of the night as the Wildcats outscored the Cougars 21-0 in the third period which basically put the game out of reach heading into the final frame.