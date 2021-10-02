Opportunistic Eastern Guilford capitalizes with game-changers in win over Rockingham

WENTWORTH – Big plays paved the way for Eastern Guilford as the Wildcats broke open a close game and pulled away to a 40-21 Mid-State 3A Conference victory over Rockingham at Cougar Pride Stadium Friday night.
In what was shaping up to basically be a back-and-forth game that found RCHS trailing by just one possession at 21-13 at the half, every time Rockingham would close the gap, Eastern Guilford would answer with a big play and a score to keep a cushion that proved to be the difference down the stretch.
In the second half in particular, it was a clash of styles as the Wildcats stuck to their up-tempo game plan, while the Cougars elected to stay with a ball-control clock management strategy. Rockingham had some success with their run-pass-option attack, but it seemed the EGHS defense eventually adjusted accordingly and made more consistent stops.
The third quarter turned out to be the back-breaker for RCHS, beginning with an 80 yard return for a touchdown by Eastern Guilford junior Ryan Larkin, followed by a dramatic scoop and score by junior Braxton Veiga for a 91 yard score. Sandwiched in between those two big plays was Jaiden Evans’ second rushing TD of the night as the Wildcats outscored the Cougars 21-0 in the third period which basically put the game out of reach heading into the final frame.
Rockingham County highlights included a Luke Smith 74 yard touchdown pass to Maleek Bryant and later he connected with Cole Chandler on a 28 yard strike for a score to make it a one possession game at 21-13 at the half.
The Cougars reached the end zone one more time on a 2 yard touchdown by Josh Campbell, but by that time the damage had been done as Eastern Guilford closed out the win.
UP NEXT:
Rockingham (2-0, 3-1) will hit the road to take on High Point Central (0-1, 1-3) and Eastern Guilford (1-0, 2-1) hosts Atkins (1-2, 1-4) Oct. 8.