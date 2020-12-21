Orange Bowl: What you need to know about the North Carolina-Texas A&M game

• QB Sam Howell has thrown for 3,352 yards and 27 touchdowns with six interceptions.

• The Tar Heels' offense averages 556.6 yards per game, fourth-best in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Only Kent State, Central Florida and Mississippi average more yards.

• Carolina's defense ranks No. 56 at 395.8 yards per game.

Notable

• The Orange Bowl appearance is Carolina's first, and the berth in a major bowl game is the program's first since 1950.

• The game will be the first between the two programs.

• Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher's annual salary of $7.5 million ranks fifth among coaches, according to the USA Today coaches salaries database. UNC's Mack Brown is 40th at $3.4 million. Only Alabama's Nick Saban ($9.3 million), LSU's Ed Orgeron ($8.9 million), Clemson's Dabo Swinney ($8.3 million) and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh ($8 million) rank higher than Fisher.