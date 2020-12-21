Orange Bowl: What you need to know about the North Carolina-Texas A&M game

What you need to know about North Carolina's football postseason appearance:
Bowl game
Orange, Miami Gardens, Fla.
The matchup
No. 13 North Carolina (8-3) vs. No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1)
Time, date and TV
8 p.m. Jan. 2 (ESPN)
About Texas A&M
• The Aggies, who felt snubbed by the College Football Playoff committee after beating all of their opponents except No. 1 Alabama (a 52-24 loss on Oct. 3), have won seven straight games, including six by double digits.
• QB Kellen Mond has thrown for 2,050 yards and 19 touchdowns. Mond is the school's career leading in passing yards, touchdowns, completions, attempts and total offense.
• The Aggies defense ranks No. 14 nationally (316.6 yards per game). Before coordinator Mike Elko arrived before the 2018 season, the Aggies hadn't been in the top 50 since 2006.
• The A&M offense, at 437.2 yards per game, ranks No. 31.
About Carolina
• Carolina RBs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams are the only teammates to have rushed for more than 1,000 yards, totaling 2,385.
• QB Sam Howell has thrown for 3,352 yards and 27 touchdowns with six interceptions.
• The Tar Heels' offense averages 556.6 yards per game, fourth-best in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Only Kent State, Central Florida and Mississippi average more yards.
• Carolina's defense ranks No. 56 at 395.8 yards per game.
Notable
• The Orange Bowl appearance is Carolina's first, and the berth in a major bowl game is the program's first since 1950.
• The game will be the first between the two programs.
• Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher's annual salary of $7.5 million ranks fifth among coaches, according to the USA Today coaches salaries database. UNC's Mack Brown is 40th at $3.4 million. Only Alabama's Nick Saban ($9.3 million), LSU's Ed Orgeron ($8.9 million), Clemson's Dabo Swinney ($8.3 million) and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh ($8 million) rank higher than Fisher.
• Budgets are bigger in Texas, too. North Carolina spent $23.1 million on its football program and reported revenue of $39.3 million in the 2018-19 fiscal year out of its budget of $105.4 million, according to the U.S. Department of Education. By comparison, Texas A&M spent $42.8 million and reported revenue of $73.5 million in a total budget of $145.6 million.
• Texas A&M has won 19 times in 42 bowl appearances, and Carolina is 15-19.
What they're saying
"I think the playoff needs to get expanded. It's hard to judge strength of schedule. Only way you'll find out is to expand the playoff, and I'm a traditionalist and never thought I would say that. But in today's times, we do need (playoff expansion)." – Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M coach.
