Owen stuns Clinton with late equalizer to earn first soccer title with PK victory

BROWNS SUMMIT, NC – The Owen Warhorses collected the program’s first state championship in thrilling fashion, knocking off Clinton 4-3 in penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw through 120 minutes of play. Davis Kendall equalized for the Warhorses in the 77th minute on his way to earning the 2A Most Valuable Player honors in the match.

Owen held the possession for most of the match, but it was Clinton that struck first in the 33rd minute. Daniel Adasiak drew the first goal on a ball that slipped all the way through box from the right side. Adasiak collected the ball with his left foot, moved a few dribbles to his right and curled a beautiful ball into the upper right corner to give the Dark Horses a 1-0 lead.

Just when it seemed that Clinton’s strategy to hold one of the state’s leading goal scorers this year in check, Nino Luther slipped a pretty pass to Kendall, and he flicked it with his right foot just beyond the outstretched arms of the Clinton keeper and into the back of the net to tie the match in the 77th minute.

Both teams managed chances during the overtime periods, but neither was able to pull ahead sending the match to decisive penalty kicks. The Dark Horses missed the first kick of the shootout as Walker Spell sent his attempt high and wide left. Each ensuing player scored until Owen’s fourth attempt by Dominic Sanchez-Merida was stopped by Marcos Medina. Clinton’s Jorge Llamas missed the final Clinton attempt, leaving the match at the feet of Owen’s Harrison Kendall. Kendall stepped up and slotted a right-footed shot just left of the diving Medina to lift the Warhorses to the 2A State Championship.

Clinton wrapped up the season 22-3-3. The Dark Horses were a perfect 10-0 in the Southeastern 2A, winning the league championship. Clinton won the Eastern Regional Championship for the second time in program history and first time since 2018.

Owen concluded their championship run with a record of 22-2-1. The Warhorses won the Western Highlands 1A/2A with a perfect record of 10-0. The Warhorses won the Western Regional title for the first time in program history, hoisting the State Championship trophy for the first time as well.

The NCHSAA is committed to promoting good sportsmanship and has partnered with the NC Farm Bureau to recognize two athletes from each State Championship event with NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards. The Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2022 2A Men’s Soccer State Championship Match were Kevin Hall from Clinton and Abraham McTeague-Pospishil from Owen.