Owner confronts Israeli soccer team's racist past

“Either you are for the club or you are about something else. If you are about hate and racism, you are not part of us,” he said.

The team is mired at the bottom of the league this year and has few prospects for success. But Hogeg is predicting a quick turnaround next year and expects to contend for the Israeli championship through aggressive player acquisitions. In the longer term, he and his partner plan to invest heavily in young homegrown talent and aim to compete on the European stage.

With Al Nahyan as co-owner, Hogeg said that adding Arab players to the roster is a “non-issue.” He said the team already is trying to recruit an Arab player who competes in Europe, though it is unclear whether his current team will release him.

“We are actively looking for A-class players that can upgrade the level of our team,” he said. “Religion is not a factor by any means.”

Avigail Sharabi, a diehard Beitar supporter who currently appears on a reality TV show, accused Hogeg of abandoning the team's traditions for money.

Sharabi, 54, insisted she was not a racist, but that it was unfathomable to her to have an Arab player wear the team's Jewish candelabra logo and sing the Israeli national anthem yearning for a Jewish homeland.