Pack Football Adds Home-and-Home Series with South Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. - NC State has added a home and home matchup with SEC opponent South Carolina, Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan announced Oct. 28. The Wolfpack will make the short trip to Columbia in 2030 and the Gamecocks will travel to Raleigh in 2031.

The two teams have met 58 times in a series that dates back 120 years. From 1956-70, the squads faced every year as ACC rivals, then continued to play annually until 1991.

The most recent meeting came in the 2017 Belk College Kickoff Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, where the Gamecocks won a close one: 35-28. The last game in Raleigh was a 7-3 Gamecock win in 2009 and the last time the Wolfpack played in Columbia was Russell Wilson’s first game as a starter in 2008.

Since the first meeting in 1900, the Gamecocks hold a slight 28-26-4 advantage.