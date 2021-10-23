Page brings out the best in Grimsley as Whirlies roll 52-22

GREENSBORO — If there was any doubt that Grimsley currently holds the upper hand in its football rivalry with Page, the Whirlies erased it Friday night.
Grimsley scored on its first eight possessions and dominated the Pirates 52-22 at Jamieson Stadium. Page still holds a commanding 47-14-3 advantage in the all-time series, but the Whirlies have won the last three games.
Two former Page players — running back Jeiel Melton and quarterback Alonza Barnett — were the offensive stars for Grimsley in their final game in the rivalry. Melton rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns, and Barnett threw for 236 yards and a TD and ran for two scores.
A week after looking sluggish at times in a 41-23 win at Southwest Guilford, the Whirlies were "really sharp,” coach Darryl Brown said. “We made the simple play when it was there and didn’t overcomplicate things.”
The only possessions on which Brown’s team did not score were its last two. The first of those ended with a fumble by Melton inside the Page 5-yard line, and the second was a kneel-down in the victory formation.
“We had the one turnover going into the end zone that we'd kind of like to take back,” Brown said, “but other than that I was very pleased with our guys offensively.”
Grimsley (6-0 Metro 4-A, 9-0 overall) led 31-7 at halftime and finished with 489 yards of offense against a Page team that wanted to control the clock with its running game. The Pirates (4-2, 4-5) got another strong game from senior running back Trevon Hester, but trailed by at least 16 points for the entire second half.
Hester finished with 174 yards on 25 bruising carries and accounted for 14 of Page’s points with two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion while also contributing as a defensive end.
“He’s our guy,” Pirates coach Doug Robertson said. “We’ll go to war with him. He had a great game, but unfortunately we just didn’t do enough around him to win.”
Brown also was impressed with Hester, a 6-foot, 215-pound back who always seems to get yards after contact.
“Hester’s every bit as good as advertised,” Brown said. “He was extremely good tonight, as he has been all year.”
But the Whirlies were better, particularly up front.
“I was really proud of our offensive line,” Grimsley’s coach said. “That was one of their better performances.”
Was this the best Brown has seen from his team this season?
“Probably so, considering who we were playing,” he said. “They’re a really good football team. Early in the year we played some really good teams, but I think we’re better now than we were early in the year. … The competition brought out the best in us tonight.”
Robertson said he knew “we were going to get Grimsley’s best when they played Page. We were totally ready for that and we knew it was not going to be the same team that played Southwest last week. At times our kids responded, but at times we gave in to that. That’s on me to get them ready to play in big games.”
The next game is the biggest yet this season for both teams.
For Page, it’s a trip to Southeast (4-2, 6-3) to determine who will finish third in the Metro 4-A as both teams vie for wild-card berths in the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.
“We’re looking at it as a playoff game,” Robertson said. “We figure we have to win five games to get in, and we probably should have to be .500 to get in. To be .500 we have to beat a really good Southeast team that’s going to be physical, too.”
For Grimsley, it’s a trip to Northern Guilford, where an unbeaten Nighthawks team awaits with the conference championship on the line.
“It’s going to take a focused, disciplined game for sure,” Brown said. “We’ve got to be efficient again offensively because they can cause a lot of trouble on the defensive side of the ball with the way they bring pressure, and they’re really good on offense. … It’s going to take another performance like we had tonight.”
Stars
Page —RB Trevon Hester 25 carries, 174 yards, 2 TDs, 2-point conversion run.
Grimsley — RB Jeiel Melton 23 carries, 206 yards, 4 TDs, 3 catches, 29 yards; QB Alonza Barnett 12-of-15 passing, 236 yards, TD, 7 rushes, 57 yards 2 TDs; WR Terrell Anderson 4 catches, 80 yards; WR Tyson Resper 2 catches, 72 yards, TD; K Colin Prago FG, 7-of-7 XPs.
What they’re saying
“At the end of the day we couldn’t stop them. Credit to them offensively. They’re tough to stop.” — Doug Robertson, Page coach
“It was nice having him back.” — Darryl Brown, Grimsley coach, on the return of all-state defensive lineman Travis Shaw after shoulder surgery in June
Records
Page: 4-2 Metro 4-A, 4-5 overall.
Grimsley: 6-0 Metro 4-A, 9-0 overall.
Up next
Page: At No. 7 Southeast Guilford, Oct. 29.
Grimsley: At No. 2 Northern Guilford, Oct. 29.
Scoring summary
Page;7;0;15;0;—;22
Grimsley;10;21;7;14;—;52