When the Page girls soccer team lost its first-round playoff to Porter Ridge, senior Reagan Neff felt the initial sadness of playing her last high school game. But in that moment, Neff didn’t want to cry, and instead gave a hug of appreciation to a coach that two years ago she didn’t want.

“After that game, I went up and hugged every single one of the seniors and I was like, ‘Hey, you were awesome to play with,’ ‘This was such a great season,’” Neff said. “Going up to (Coach Jeff Bateson), I was like, ‘Thank you for the greatest past three seasons of my life.’”

During the 2021 season, former Pirates coach Tim Nash died at age 62 on April 3 of a heart attack. He had coached the game for more than 40 years. At the time, Bateson was the school’s boys coach, a post he had held from May 2019 until last fall.

“When I heard the news about Tim passing and I talked to coach (Matt) Harder, who was the AD before, I mean, really one of the first things I said to him was, ‘How can I help out?’” Bateson said. “I knew that they were going to need somebody to take over and he said, ‘Well, can you take over the program?’

“I said ‘Sure, I’d be happy to’ and then about two hours later after talking with my wife and daughters, I was like, ‘Man, what did I just get into?’”

Bateson was Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Association most valuable player and a United Soccer Coaches all-American player at Alma College before embarking on a college coaching career beginning with his alma mater, Tri-State University, and then to Guilford College. He was also an assistant at UNC-Greensboro.

However, none of that experience, apart from coaching his daughter’s youth team, had been with girls. The situation gave Bateson some pause, especially because he was not the first choice of the Page players. Their preference was a coach from North Carolina Fusion, for whom some of them had played.

“I did not want Jeff to coach when he first came,” Nell said. “My initial reaction was that I wanted someone from the club or someone that like Tim, girls knew in that sense. I had heard of Jeff through the boys, but not really that much and I’m like, ‘Who is this?’ I’m like, ‘This is not really a random hire but it’s a convenience hire,’ like ‘They are just doing this out of something like that.’”

One of Bateson’s earliest memories was seeing the team write letters for Nash’s family at the Page tennis courts. On the field, he didn’t have time to see them in scrimmages or really work with the group when the team won its first game since Nash’s death, 3-0, at home against Ragsdale.

Page lost by a similar score to Northwest Guilford the next day, but then won 10 of its last 12 games, including six straight on the way to the NCHSAA 4A state semifinals where it lost, 3-2, to No. 1 seed and eventual state champion Myers Park.

Neff was a sophomore and considered to be a jokester at practice, challenging coaches and saying things like “Better luck next time” when teammates made mistakes. In games, she was a determined defender who Bateson said can be counted on to do her job.

“I’ll never forget this: the first time that we beat Northwest after Tim had passed, which that was a huge game, Jeff came up to me and he goes ‘I really hate you at practice and I hope you know that. I really hate you at practice, but gosh, when you are on that field, you play so hard,’” Neff said.

She said that an intense team meeting that season won her over. It demonstrated that Bateson wasn’t just going through the motions but actually had a passion for how the team did.

“I wasn’t sure how it was going to go,” Bateson said about taking over. “But I tell you what—I gave up the boys last fall for family reasons with my own daughters playing sports—and I said this to them at the banquet, I’ve loved coaching this group. They’ve been life-changing for me because I have two daughters and so it is almost like having 22 daughters and they’ve sort of taught me how to speak to and raise my own daughters. Plus, they’ve given me a sort of re-lighted passion for coaching. They have just been a lot of fun, I’ve just really enjoyed them.”

After finishing 14-4 in 2021, it went 18-5-2 in 2022 to another state semifinals appearance. This season, it went 16-3.

For Bateson, it has been special coaching this class of eight 2023 seniors that has now finished its run. Jokes and competitiveness have helped the program get through the tragedy it faced. At the same time, Page hasn’t forgotten Nash, still continuing an olive oil superstition that the former coach employed.

“It was less of coping and less of mourning and more of celebrating,” Neff said. “That year, they painted his name on the field, we had a game where we just celebrated him, we had the chair he always had and put flowers on it. Everyone was so appreciative of him. It was sad and really hard, but at the same time, he wouldn’t want us to mourn over this or let us use this as something that would be kept in our way. It was more of a celebration for who he was and what he has done for our team and the program.”