Page pulls off big home win over Reidsville

GREENSBORO – Page head football coach Doug Robertson got the statement win he was looking for over perineal powerhouse Reidsville by a 22-14 margin Friday night.

Underdogs entering the game, facing a Rams team with again championship aspirations, the Pirates found the answers they were looking for after dropping their first game of the season in a 21-7 loss to Dudley last week.

Robertson and his team executed their game plan to perfection and the coach said he couldn’t be more proud of his players and staff.

“Well we just felt like we had to run the football better than we did last week and try to shorten the game so-to-speak and try to limit possessions and keep their offense off the field. Our offensive line, our running backs and our quarterback really did a good job of keeping their defense on the field and wearing them down,” Robertson said.

A former Reidsville offensive lineman as well as coach, Robertson has spent the last two years working to rebuild the Pirates program back to its former glory days, but it hasn’t been an easy road.

Following a disappointing 4-7 season in 2021, preceded by on 0-7 finish in Robertson’s inaugural year at Page in 2020, the coach said he felt like his program needed a banner victory to give his team confidence that the Pirates can compete with championship caliber teams.

“I treated it like just another game, but deep down inside, honestly, I have a lot of love for that place, but right now I’m the Page High School football coach and we needed a marquee win and that’s why I scheduled the game because I knew they were going to let us know exactly where we are at. Certainly beating Reidsville is really good, but it’s more about beating a good football team for our kids more than it is about me. I’ve got the utmost respect for coach Teague and what he has done over the years, and certainly I patterned a lot of my stuff off of him over the years. To win this game is very humbling for me to be honest,” said Robertson.

After trailing early in the game, Page finally began to have some success running the football as they generated 323 yards on 61 attempts and scored three touchdowns on the ground. The Pirates also found a way to do what no one else has been able to do for the better part over the last two seasons, and that is shutdown Reidsville’s star wide receiver Que’shyne Flippen, holding him to an unprecedented negative 7 yards receiving.

RHS quarterback Al Lee had sporadic success on a night where he completed 10 of 21 attempts for 128 yards, but those numbers were padded by a big 80 yard touchdown pass to Tamir Johnson on a break-out bubble screen play early in the second quarter to give the Rams a 14-3 lead by halftime.

Unfortunately for Reidsville, that turned out to be the final points they scored on the night, while Page added a pair of touchdown runs by PJ Thompson in the third and fourth quarters, in addition to one final TD by Maurice Andrews on a 26 yard TD in the final frame to lock down the victory.

It was an uncharacteristic performance by a typically fundamentally sound Reidsville football team. The Rams didn’t do themselves any favors over the course of the night as they drew 15 penalties for 102 yards as well as committing a pair of costly turnovers. In addition, the Rams couldn’t effectively run the football during the game as they compiled just 49 yards on 14 attempts collectively.

Reidsville has a hard-nosed defense and all the talent in the world as far as playmakers, but just really haven’t seemed to find a rhythm yet. This was a big loss for the Rams who are heading into rivalry week with a home game versus Rockingham Sept. 1 at Community Stadium, followed by another big out-of-conference matchup versus perennial power Eastern Alamance the following week.

This was Reidsville’s first regular season trip-up since the 55-49 loss at home on Sept. 27, 2019 versus East Surry. The Rams marched on to win the state championship later that season. Reidsville is 85-4 in their last 89 games, so no time to hit the panic button even though it was a difficult loss that tightens the state race.

UP NEXT: The Rams (1-1) host cross-town rival Rockingham (1-1) and Page (1-1) hits the road to take on Mount Tabor (2-0) Sept. 2. The Cougars also suffered a loss, a 41-21 affair to Morehead Aug. 26.

BOX SCORE

Page 3 0 6 13 – 22

Reidsville 8 6 0 0 – 14