Pair of county student-athletes receives Gildan awards

Sponsored by Gildan Activewear, the Gildan Scholar Athletes of the Year Award is given to one male and one female high school senior in the Rockingham County Schools district that has played at least two sports in his and her junior and senior years, made all-conference twice, maintained at least a 3.5 unweighted GPA and must not have been ejected from an athletic contest during those two years. Kennedy Smith is continuing her studies at UNC Chapel Hill, while Luke Smith will be continuing his studies at Barton College. Gildan awarded the students with a $1,000 scholarship each toward their continued studies.