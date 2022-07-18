Pair of Mountaineers on Maxwell Award watch list

BOONE, N.C. — App State quarterback Chase Brice and running back Nate Noel have been named to the watch list for the 2022 Maxwell Award, which recognizes the most outstanding player in college football.

Every year since 2015, App State's first season as a bowl-eligible FBS program, the Mountaineers have had at least one standout performer on the Maxwell Award watch list. They are one of only 14 programs nationally and one of just two Group of Five programs — Houston is the other — with more than one Maxwell Award candidate in 2022.

Last season, Brice set App State's single-season record for passing yards with a league-leading 3,337 to go along with season totals of 27 touchdown passes and a 62.1 completion percentage. Noel led the Sun Belt Conference with 1,126 rushing yards and 31 rushes of 10-plus yards while starting in 10 of his 14 game appearances.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the national college player of the year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

Moving forward from a 10-win season in which the Mountaineers captured a Sun Belt East division title, App State begins fall practice Aug. 5 and will open the season at home against North Carolina on Sept. 3.