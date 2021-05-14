Pair of Reidsville players selected for annual NCCA East-West All Star game

The individual accolades continue to pile up following Reidsville’s 35-6 2A NCHSAA state championship win over Mountain Heritage May 8. Rams seniors Isaiah Mosqueda and Jhaki Rankin were recently selected to compete in the 2021 North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All Star game which will be played July 21.

Rankin, the last of a heralded trio of brothers to wear the Rams blue and gold, made his living as a nose guard on the defensive line, but also sometimes pulled double-duty blocking on offense.

He will follow in the footsteps of his older brothers Jayron and Trell, both former Reidsville standouts as well, at Winston-Salem State University later this fall after his high school graduation.

Mosqueda played similar roles in the trenches for Reidsville and both players were known for fierce play and solid leadership.

Mosqueda has received interest from several college programs to play at the next level, but has not announced his plans following high school graduation later this spring.

While playing for the Rams over the last several years, the duo were key members of the last three-consecutive state championship teams. They more than earned their stripes and now get the opportunity to compete against some of the best players in the state at the All-Star Game.