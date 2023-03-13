CHAPEL HILL – The Panther Creek Catamounts collected the program’s first girls basketball state championship, knocking off Lake Norman 75-65. Panther Creek junior guards Taylor Barner and Olivia Tucker combined for 47 of the Catamounts 75 points on the way to the victory.

Panther Creek stretched the lead out to eight three separate occasions, but never led by more than that until Tucker stole a cross court pass with ten seconds remaining in the game to pick up another two points and cement her selection as the Kay Yow Most Valuable Player for the game. Tucker finished with 27 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Lake Norman briefly surged in front with 4:55 to go in the game, taking a 63-62 lead when Alexis Shehan scored four straight points to give the Wildcats their only lead of the final quarter. The Wildcats did not record another field goal in the game, as the Catamounts surged to end the game on a 13-2 run, with the only Lake Norman points coming on two free throws by senior Kirsten Lewis-Williams who finished her career with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Each time the Catamounts extended the lead, Lake Norman clawed their way back into the game with three-point shooting. Kelsey Rhyne, a freshman, shot 6-11 from three, scoring 20 points and grabbing six rebounds on her way to being named the Most Outstanding Player for the Wildcats. Overall, Lake Norman shot 42.9 percent from three.

Panther Creek relied heavily on the speed of their guards to put points on the board. In addition to the 27 points by Tucker, Barner knocked down 20 of her own, regularly slashing into the lane to make contested layups. Barner also distributed the ball well, assisting on four buckets as well on her way to being named the Most Oustanding Player for the Catamounts.

Lake Norman finished the season at 31-1, the best season in school history. The Wildcats won the 4A Western Regional to make the first appearance in a State Championship Game in program history. The Wildcats were unbeaten in conference play, winning the Greater Metro 4A regular season and conference tournament.

Panther Creek reached the state finals for the first time in school history in girls basketball wrapping the season with a 29-4 record overall. The Catamounts were the champions of the Southwest Wake 4A.

The NCHSAA is committed to promoting and highlighting outstanding sportsmanship and has partnered with North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance to recognize one athlete from each team that has displayed the ideals of sportsmanship throughout the year. The 2023 NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winners for the 4A girls basketball championship were Olivia Tucker from Panther Creek and Kirsten Lewis-Williams from Lake Norman.