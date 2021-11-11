Panthers agree to deal with quarterback Cam Newton

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a one-year contract to bring back quarterback Cam Newton to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011.

The team announced the deal Thursday.

Carolina was light on quarterbacks after starter Sam Darnold suffered an incomplete fracture of his shoulder blade in last week’s 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that P.J. Walker is expected to start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Matt Barkley, signed off the Tennessee Titans practice squad, is slated to be his backup.

It's unclear if Newton's return will change that.

Rhule said Wednesday the team would “continue to explore all options" at quarterback. When asked specifically at the time about Newton, Rhule said he "didn’t want to discuss hypotheticals” and said his focus is entirely on the players are on the roster.

Newton has struggled in recent years to get back to the playing level that earned him league MVP honors in 2015, in part due to shoulder and foot injuries. Newton is 7-16 in his last 23 career starts with 20 interceptions and 17 touchdown passes. He has run for 12 TDs during that span.