Panthers bench Newton, will start Darnold at QB vs. Saints

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Matt Rhule says Sam Darnold will start at quarterback on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints instead of 2015 league MVP Cam Newton.

Newton is 0-5 as Carolina’s starting quarterback this year and has lost 13 straight starts as the Panthers starting QB dating back to the 2018 season. Newton won seven games in 2020 during a one-year stint with the New England Patriots.

“Sam has been working hard to get back,” Rhule said Wednesday. “He played well in this ballgame the first time (they played the Saints) and I thought he did some good things last week” in a 32-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Panthers (5-10) were eliminated from playoff contention last week.

Darnold started the season 3-0 after being acquired from the New York Jets for three draft picks, but has a 1-5 record in his last six starts.

He led the Panthers to a 26-7 win over the Saints in Week 2, completing 26 of 38 passes for 305 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Rhule said Newton will be ready to play if needed, but wouldn’t commit to using him in two-quarterbacks role as he did last week with both QBs rotating against Tampa Bay.