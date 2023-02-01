Panthers bounces back with much-needed win over McMichael

MAYODAN – After dropping five of their previous seven games, Morehead got back on the good-foot with a 76-49 victory over rival McMichael Tuesday night.

It was a close game in the opening minutes, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Panthers junior Makel Smith helped the Panthers close out the opening frame with a 15-7 lead.

The solid perimeter shooting continued in the second period with Carson Moore knocking down a pair from the beyond the arc as well.

But a pair of triples by McMichael’s Isaiah Belcher, and two more by Jace Dunn, kept the game respectable at 36-26 at the break.

The transition game really kicked in for the Panthers in the second half as the lead grew to 58-39 by the end of the third quarter.

McMichael made a stand in the opening minutes of the final frame with a series of scores by Justin O’Neil and Cooper Kirkpatrick, but Morehead made another final push after a timeout.

Sparked by another pair of 3-point baskets by Smith, one more by Jordan Chandler, and several other fast break finishes, the Panthers locked up the win to sweep the regular season series.

MHS won the first game in the series over the Phoenix by a 79-47 margin Jan. 6 in Eden.

Smith led the Panthers with a game-high 37 points and was once again hot from the 3-point line, dropping eight. Avery Bigelow added eight points and Morehead was once again proficient from the charity stripe, hitting 12 of 14.

Belcher led the Phoenix offensively on a night where he knocked down a pair of 3’s. Kirkpatrick scored nine points and tallied eight.

UP NEXT: With just three regular season games remaining, the Panthers (4-5, 12-5) don’t have a mathematical possibility to finish in one of the top two spots in the Mid-State 2A Conference race, which is the only way to earn an automatic 2A NCHSAA 2023 playoff bid aside from winning the league tournament championship. However, despite their superior 12-5 overall record, Morehead still stands a solid chance of earning an at-large post season bid. Nevertheless, MHS may need to potentially win their last three games, versus heavy-hitters T.W. Andrews Walkertown and Reidsville - or win the conference tournament championship to get into the playoffs because nothing is certain when it comes to post season pairings.

McMichael’s (0-7, 5-12) only chance to continue in the post season rests on the long-shot to win the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament championship to receive the automatic bid.

The Phoenix host Walkertown (5-4, 9-10) and Morehead hits the road to take on T.W. Andrews (5-3, 12-7) Feb. 3.

BOX SCORE

MHS 15 21 22 18 76

McM 7 9 13 10 49