Panthers boy's remain undefeated following win over Cougars

WENTWORTH – Once again, led by offensive scoring sensation Makel Smith, Morehead’s basketball team improved to 3-0 after a 81-67 victory over Rockingham Tuesday night in front of a packed house on Wall Court.

Students, fans and players seemed to enjoy the atmosphere ushered in by the recent installation of a state-of-the-art new floor and bleachers which was completed the week prior.

In the initial stages of the game, Rockingham gave the Panthers all they could handle as they built an early three possession lead and closed out the first quarter with a 16-11 lead. Morehead kept the pressure on, knocking down key shots as a seesaw battle ensued, but the Panthers slipped into the driver’s season as they made it to the break with a 35-32 lead at halftime. They would never trail again.

Morehead’s offense really started to find a rhythm in the second half. Led by Smith, who attacked the rim routinely in transition, scoring several buckets and drawing multiple trips to the line for key free throws, he allowed his team take control of the game. By the end of the third quarter, the Panthers were up 56-47.

After being stymied in the early going, as Rockingham held Smith to just six points, he found a way to continue to light up the scoreboard down the stretch as he poured in a game-high 45 points. He was 14 of 18 from the free throw line and scored 23 in the second half. This was on the heels of his career-high 52 points he scored in the first game versus the Cougars Nov. 22 in Eden where the Panthers won by a 91-62 margin.

Brittyn Barnes had a strong night as well, adding 12 and the Panthers had good perimeter shooting across the board with four different players knocking down at least one 3-point basket.

Rockingham’s freshman point guard Dynamite Johnson had a breakout night scoring 24, including a pair of 3-pointers and was 6 for 6 shooting at the line. Lane Powell had a solid night as well adding 18 including a trio of 3’s. Evan Shotwell knocked down a pair of triples as well to keep the Cougars close.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (0-4) hits the road to take on Southern Guilford (3-1) Thursday at 8 p.m. then hosts Smith (4-0) Dec. 13. Morehead (3-0) hosts Bartlett Yancey (0-3) Friday then hosts North Forsyth (1-2) Dec. 13.

BOX SCORE

M 11 24 22 24 81

R 16 16 14 21 67