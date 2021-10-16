Panthers look to close strong after picking up first league victory of the season

Q: How frustrating is it when you lose a senior on the line (Spencer Jamison) and your starting quarterback (Jadan Martin) with knee injuries for the season and then have to deal with the COVID stuff on top of it? You actually had your first two games cancelled and had to find last minute replacement teams. How have you personally coped with all of the difficulties?

A: I come from a long list of coaches that I played under and coached under, so I’ve always been built to just find a way and never make an excuse. You can’t cry over spilled milk and you have just got to keep pushing. It’s not going to be easy and I knew that coming in. It was tough. You prepare for a team all week for the first two games and then life hits you with a curve ball. We’ve just got to do whatever we can do to keep moving forward and get better.

Q: The guys that have stepped into starting roles because of the injuries and the COVID situations, how have they responded in the face of tremendous adversary?