Panthers pitching ace Anderson Nance earns HighSchoolOT's All-State honors

EDEN – One of the premiere amateur sports authorities in the state of North Carolina, HighSchoolOT, released their second-annual All-State baseball team honorees, and Morehead’s rising junior pitcher Anderson Nance was one of the top selections this week.

As a sophomore at MHS, Nance compiled a 0.44 ERA and struck out 89 opposing batters in 48 innings pitched. He, with the help of a capable Panthers defense, held opposing batters to a .122 on base percentage last season as Morehead won a Mid-State 2A Conference tournament title courtesy of a 7-6 victory over West Stokes May 5, 2022.

MHS head coach Kaleb Houchins, who guided the Panthers to a 19-6 overall record and 8-2 league finish in a tough Mid-State 2A Conference in his first season at the helm, said Nance has the “it-factor” in spades, but he relies on a nose-to-the grindstone approach to the game which makes him one of the best pitchers in the state according to Houchins.

“You are only as good as the players behind you, and our defense did a great job making tough plays in the field last season. But when he’s on the mound, he gives our guys confidence because they know what he brings to the game,” the coach said.

Regional and national accolades are already piling up on the Nance mantle as expectations continue to grow. He was named the Mid-State 2A Conference Pitcher of the Year for the 2022 season and nominated for the Gatorade Player of the Year Award earlier this summer. In addition, he played a key role on the Georgia based Five Star National WWBA 16-U National Championship team in July.

Nance has also drawn an elite, invitation-only spot in the 2022 Perfect Game Underclass All-American Games coming up in San Diego, CA this year as well.

Nance has already drawn top Division I interest from N.C. State, East Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas Christian University among others. In addition, he received a visit from a Major League Baseball scout from the Philadelphia Phillies during a regular season game in Eden this past season, so that spotlight will likely continue to burn bright over the next two years.

Nance’s arsenal on the mound continues to improve which is a primary reason for the hype. He was firing fast balls that peaked at 92 miles per hour this summer and that will keep opposing batters on their toes in the 2023 season.

“His fast ball, it gets up on you quick and just explodes out of his hand. It’s got a lot of whip. His out-pitch is the curve ball, but I think the one he doesn’t throw enough is his changeup. His changeup looks exactly like his two-seam fastball coming out of his hand, but there is a speed difference and it has got a lot of depth. I think heading into next spring, that is going to be a pitch he relies on more than he did during his last two years of high school,” said Houchins.

A quality changeup is deceptive to opposing batters. It has a different grip, so there is a millisecond offspeed drop at the plate on the finish that keeps the other team guessing. Mastery of that pitch is something only next-level player’s truly master, so if Nance does indeed perfect that pitch, as well as add velocity to his fastball, then national interest will continue to grow.

“I think personally, the changeup is one of the toughest pitches to hit in baseball. If you have a good changeup and live below the knees with that, you are going to get a lot of swing and misses and a lot of ground balls. You know, ground balls keep the defense engaged. He’s a big strikeout guy, but I’d like him to use his changeup more because it would keep his pitch-count down, but I think it keeps the defense involved so they won’t think – ‘okay, Anderson is just going to go out there and strike everyone out,’” said the coach.

Amplified Expectations

After one of the most successful seasons in program history, Houchins believes a new bar has been set at Morehead when it comes to baseball, and he feels championship expectations is the new norm.

“Hayden Friese, Lucas Lynn and Chesley Holt aren’t walking through that door anymore, so multiple guys are going to have to step up and fulfill those roles. Not individually, but as a team, I think we can fill those shoes. I’m really excited about the group I have coming back. Landon Woods, Matthew Simpson, Lucas Brooks and Brittyn Barnes and Landon Roberts – all of those guys had some type of All-Conference recognition. Seth Sharpe has been tearing it up on my Dirtbags team. He finished top four in hits – the kid is a special talent. Another kid I’m excited about is Carson Moore. He had a great ERA in events this summer for the team and I expect big things out of him on the mound. Another kid that doesn’t get a lot of recognition, but really works hard is Dylan Stallings. That kid got thrown into the fire when we were having issues at short stop. When Anderson would pitch, he answered the call as a youngster and I think that kid is going to have a break-out year coming up too,” Houchins said.