Panthers preparing to host first Morehead Baseball Jamboree in February

Houchins said he’s been particularly impressed with the development of junior Matthew Simpson and senior Chesley Holt for their off season work and leadership they have been putting in since he took over.

Lucas Brooks looks like a good up-and coming player in addition to several returning members that played pivotal roles as freshman and sophomores as well as McMichael transfer Landon Woods.

“We’ve been getting workouts in here and there, mostly in the weight room and we’ve been doing some hitting and work in the bullpen just to make sure the guys are ready to go. We’ve got a big season ahead for us in one of the toughest 2A conferences in the state, so we have to be ready to go fresh out of the gate. We are mentally and physically preparing to be ready,” Houchins said.

The coach and MHS athletic department are still finalizing times and pairings for the jamboree, but the Panthers will likely take the field during the afternoon sessions.

Action will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with each team playing two games over the course of the day. The current format calls for one hour and 40 minute games with start times of 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.