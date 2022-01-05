Panthers preparing to host first Morehead Baseball Jamboree in February

EDEN – Kaleb Houchins has been a busy man in the first few months since taking over as the new Morehead head baseball coach.
He recently locked down three solid teams to participate in the programs first Panthers Baseball Jamboree which will take place Feb. 26. The event is free and concessions in addition to merchandise will be available for purchase.
Joining Morehead at the jamboree will be the Northwest Guilford Vikings, Chatham Cavaliers out of Virginia and the Burlington School Spartans.
It should be a good measuring stick for the Panthers considering all three opponents made it to the playoffs last year.
Northwest Guilford finished with a 13-4 record and won the Metro 4A Conference championship, then advanced to the third round of the post season.
The Spartans had a strong campaign as well and made a late rally, closing out with an 11-10-1 record after an impressive playoff run.
Virginia’s Chatham High School ended 2021 with a 15-1 record and made it to the post season as well before losing 4-0 to Lebanon.
After finishing last season at 8-6, Houchins feels the Panthers have all of the pieces in place to be a contender in the 2A Conference 34 in 2022 considering his team is loaded with starters from last year including Anderson Nance, Hayden Friese, Landon Roberts and Seth Sharpe.
Houchins said he’s been particularly impressed with the development of junior Matthew Simpson and senior Chesley Holt for their off season work and leadership they have been putting in since he took over.
Lucas Brooks looks like a good up-and coming player in addition to several returning members that played pivotal roles as freshman and sophomores as well as McMichael transfer Landon Woods.
“We’ve been getting workouts in here and there, mostly in the weight room and we’ve been doing some hitting and work in the bullpen just to make sure the guys are ready to go. We’ve got a big season ahead for us in one of the toughest 2A conferences in the state, so we have to be ready to go fresh out of the gate. We are mentally and physically preparing to be ready,” Houchins said.
The coach and MHS athletic department are still finalizing times and pairings for the jamboree, but the Panthers will likely take the field during the afternoon sessions.
Action will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with each team playing two games over the course of the day. The current format calls for one hour and 40 minute games with start times of 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Teams across the state are looking forward to the first full high school baseball season since 2019. The 2020 season was cancelled just a couple of weeks into play because of the COVID-19 crisis and 2021 was a condensed conference only schedule in the wake of the initial pandemic.