Panthers QB Sam Darnold likely out several weeks with shoulder injury

ELLIS WILLIAMS

The Charlotte Observer

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has an incomplete fracture of the right scapula and will be out several weeks, according to a person with direct knowledge of the injury.

The team believes the right shoulder injury occurred in the second quarter of the Panthers’ 24-6 loss to New England on Sunday. On Monday, an MRI showed that his injury was day-to-day. But additional testing over the past few days revealed the fracture.

Backup quarterback P.J. Walker is in line to start this week against Arizona. Earlier, the team signed quarterback Mat Barkley from the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad, pending he passes a physical. The team wanted to add a veteran that can backup Walker.

Darnold entered the Patriots game as a game-time decision. After warmups, coach Matt Rhule decided to start Darnold, who completed 16 of 33 passes and threw three interceptions.

New England sacked Darnold once and pressured 22 times. He was also hit on three plays.