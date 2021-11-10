Panthers QB Sam Darnold likely out several weeks with shoulder injury

ELLIS WILLIAMS
The Charlotte Observer
CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has an incomplete fracture of the right scapula and will be out several weeks, according to a person with direct knowledge of the injury.
The team believes the right shoulder injury occurred in the second quarter of the Panthers’ 24-6 loss to New England on Sunday. On Monday, an MRI showed that his injury was day-to-day. But additional testing over the past few days revealed the fracture.
Backup quarterback P.J. Walker is in line to start this week against Arizona. Earlier, the team signed quarterback Mat Barkley from the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad, pending he passes a physical. The team wanted to add a veteran that can backup Walker.
Darnold entered the Patriots game as a game-time decision. After warmups, coach Matt Rhule decided to start Darnold, who completed 16 of 33 passes and threw three interceptions.
New England sacked Darnold once and pressured 22 times. He was also hit on three plays.
It seems Darnold is likely headed to the IR. In nine starts for the Panthers, Darnold has seven touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 59.48 completion percentage. His 3-0 start sizzled out over the past four weeks as the Panthers offense has struggled in every aspect.
The Panthers have scored one touchdown in their last 36 possessions. Over the past five games Darnold has taken 11 sacks. His 4.98 yards per attempt is among the league’s lowest, and his 70.6 quarterback rating ranks 30th.
Whatever plans the Panthers have for Darnold are tabled. Rhule decided not to bring in a veteran to backup Walker. We’ll soon find out if that was a mistake or if the former Temple Owls can recreate their glory days.