Panthers release schedule for Morehead Baseball Jamboree
EDEN — Morehead head baseball coach Kaleb Houchins recently released the schedule for the programs first Panthers Baseball Jamboree which will be held at high school facility Feb. 26.

Joining Morehead at the jamboree will be the Northwest Guilford Vikings, Chatham Cavaliers out of Virginia and the Burlington School Spartans.

The Cavaliers ended 2021 with a 15-1 record and made it to the post season as well before losing 4-0 to Lebanon.

The Burlington School had a strong campaign as well last season and made a late rally, closing out with an 11-10-1 record after an impressive playoff run.

The Vikings Guilford finished 2021 with a 13-4 record and won the Metro 4A Conference championship, then advanced to the third round of the post season.

Morehead finished last season at 8-6 and Houchins believes his team is poised to challenge for a 2A Conference 34 championship in 2022 based on the experience and returning talent his has on board.

The jamboree format calls for one hour and 40 minute games with start times.

Teams across the state are looking forward to the first full high school baseball season since 2019. The 2020 season was cancelled just a couple of weeks into play because of the COVID-19 crisis and 2021 was a condensed conference-only schedule in the wake of the initial pandemic.

Morehead opens up the 2022 regular season versus cross-county rival Rockingham March 4. The Panthers split with the Cougars last season as members of the former Mid-State 3A Conference.

The jamboree costs $5 per person and concessions in addition to merchandise will be available for purchase.

2022 Morehead Baseball Jamboree Schedule

Feb. 26

10 a.m. Northwest Guilford versus Chatham

12 p.m. Morehead versus Chatham

2 p.m. Burlington School versus Northwest Guilford

4 p.m. Burlington School versus Morehead

