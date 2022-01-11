Panthers release schedule for Morehead Baseball Jamboree

EDEN — Morehead head baseball coach Kaleb Houchins recently released the schedule for the programs first Panthers Baseball Jamboree which will be held at high school facility Feb. 26.

Joining Morehead at the jamboree will be the Northwest Guilford Vikings, Chatham Cavaliers out of Virginia and the Burlington School Spartans.

The Cavaliers ended 2021 with a 15-1 record and made it to the post season as well before losing 4-0 to Lebanon.

The Burlington School had a strong campaign as well last season and made a late rally, closing out with an 11-10-1 record after an impressive playoff run.

The Vikings Guilford finished 2021 with a 13-4 record and won the Metro 4A Conference championship, then advanced to the third round of the post season.

Morehead finished last season at 8-6 and Houchins believes his team is poised to challenge for a 2A Conference 34 championship in 2022 based on the experience and returning talent his has on board.

The jamboree format calls for one hour and 40 minute games with start times.