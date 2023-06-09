EDEN – Former Morehead running back Ya’quill Dungee is taking his game to the next level as he prepares for the fall season at Greensboro College.

Dungee, known to his teammates as Peanut, was well-renowned for his speed, elusiveness and a ball carrier that was tough to bring down.

A four-year varsity player, Dungee also wrestled and ran track for the Panthers, but it was on the gridiron where he excelled the most.

“It feels great. I’m just so happy that Greensboro gave me the opportunity to show them what I’ve got and show them what I can do,” Dungee said.

The recent MHS grad said he plans to focus on his footwork and getting bigger to make him harder to bring down.

He’s not the biggest guy, but Dungee said he will continue his journey to make prove the nay-sayers.

“I’ve been playing with the big boys since I was in rec. league and that’s the way I’ve always been is to just go out there and play with big dudes.”

Dungee said his senior night at Morehead was a 28-27 come-from-behind win over Mid-State 2A Conference foe T.W. Andrews as a defining moment.

“Everybody was telling me I was going to have a hype game and that I was due for a pop-out game and I ended up rushing for 200 and we won the game, so it was just a great night,” he said.

Dungee said he is considering a major in psychology or music production.