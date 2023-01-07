Panthers second half surge overtakes McMichael

EDEN – The Panthers bounced back from a disappointing loss to West Stokes earlier in the week with an impressive 79-47 Mid-State 2A Conference win over McMichael in the first half of the series round-robin Friday night.

That loss wasn’t far from Morehead’s mind as they prepared to take the floor prior to tip off.

“That’s the first thing I told them right before the game when we sat down for our meeting was that we need to get that nasty taste out of our mouth. We hadn’t played since Dec. 23 in our Christmas tournament, then we had about a week off with the holidays and stuff and go up and play a really good team in West Stokes at their place. I thought we were rusty and we played a good team so that’s a double-whammy right there. Now it’s back to the routine, so hopefully we won’t be rusty in the next couple of games,” Morehead head coach Damien Price said.

It was fast and intense from the opening tip, with both teams intent on pushing the tempo and it varied from a one to two possession game with Morehead holding the slight advantage throughout as the closed out the end of the first quarter with an 18-14 lead.

It was more of the same in the second period as McMichael tied the game at 18-18 on a jumper by Kristian Scales and both teams went to the 2-3 zone and slowed the pace and tried to run some set plays. After a lengthy scoring drought by both teams, Morehead’s Makel Smith drained a 3-pointer with about 10 seconds to play, but Jaden Moore scored on a runner on the ensuing possession in the lane right before the buzzer to cut it to 30-27 at the half and it looked like the game was set to go down to the wire.

The tide turned significantly at the beginning of the third period however, as the Panthers hit four-consecutive 3-point baskets while the Phoenix failed to score on the other end of the floor to change the momentum of the game.

A pair of 3-pointers by Smith, Jordan Chandler and Seth Sharpe helped build a 54-38 lead by the end of the third quarter.

There was no let up in the final frame as Smith scored 10 more and the Morehead lead grew to 26 at its highest point to set the stage to close out the victory.

With the win, the Panthers bounced back from the aforementioned 75-52 loss to West Stokes Tuesday, their only one of the season thus far.

Price said after the barrage of 3-pointers gave the Panthers a cushion in the third quarter, he said they didn’t want to let off the gas given their performance in the first half.

“I was yelling at them at halftime, I’m glad you weren’t in here - but I told them we had to play a little better defense because the effort was there all night. Our mentality - we were letting guys drive and instead of getting in front of them. We were jumping and trying to block shots like we are 6-11 or 7-foot. In the second half, I thought we did a better job of staying in front of guys and when they did get by us, we just got a hand up, boxed out and rebounded. A lot of times, when we play good on defense and get stops, then we get out in transition and that’s when got our 3’s,” Price said.

Smith led Morehead with a game-high 34 points, including eight 3-point baskets. According to maxpreps.com, Smith is No. 1 in scoring in the state of North Carolina and No. 3 in the nation among all reporting divisions. The junior shooting guard is averaging 37.9 points per game and when he’s got the hot-hand, he’s difficult to defend from the perimeter as well as on the break.

Chandler added 10 and knocked down a pair of 3’s in the process and Brittyn Barnes had 10 as well to pace the Panthers offensively. Morehead knocked down a whopping 13 3-point baskets total as a team over the course of the night.

Jayden Moore led the Phoenix with 19 while Scales and Brayden Dalton each added 11 points.

UP NEXT: Morehead (2-1, 10-1) hosts T.W. Andrews (2-1, 8-4) and McMichael (0-3, 5-8) will hit the road to take on Walkertown (1-2, 3-7) Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Phoenix will host the Panthers in the second half of the Mid-State 2A Conference round-robin series Jan. 31.

BOX SCORE

MHS 18 12 24 25 79

McM 14 13 11 9 47