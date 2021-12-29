Panthers win thriller over Martinsville on Smith’s buzzer-beating bucket

EDEN - In a seesaw battle that came down to the wire, it looked like Martinsville was poised to close out the victory over Morehead following a score in the post by Spencer Jones to give the Bulldogs the 68-67 lead as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
But the officials rightly ruled to put 4.2 seconds back on the clock giving the Panthers a chance to inbound the ball and get off a shot.
Sophomore Makel Smith, Morehead’s leading scorer at 24.6 points per game, inbounded the pass then received the relay and wove up the court before launching a shot from about 40 feet out which found nothing but the bottom of the net for a dramatic 70-68 win at the buzzer at the Battle of the Boarder Classic Tuesday night.
“Coach (Damien Price) said we’ve just got to get a good shot at the final buzzer. When I got it in my hands I just thought be smart and when it went up in the air I thought - that’s going in and fortunately it did,” said Smith.
A game that began at a break-neck pace started off with Morehead having success in low post with a trio of buckets by Landon Carter in addition to 8 points by Smith, and it was looking like the Panthers might soon pull away. But three 3-pointers by Martinsville’s Jamere Smith on the wing, in addition to several scores in the lane, helped the Bulldogs go up 19-18 at the end of the first quarter.
Martinsville took a two possession lead in the early going of the second period, but Morehead would regain the advantage as time wound down. The Bulldogs countered again however, putting together a 4-0 run, which helped to close out the half with a 32-29 lead.
Back-to-back scores by Lucas Lynn sparked a 8-0 Panthers run which put them back in the driver’s seat on top at 39-34 with 3:47 to go in the third.
Another late Morehead push, highlighted by scores by Carter, Hayden Friese, Hall and Smith - bumped the lead up to 50-42 heading into the fourth period.
A reverse layup by Smith gave the Panthers their biggest lead of the game at 52-42 on the opening possession of the final frame. But Martinsville clawed their way back into it, courtesy of several forced turnovers that translated into points which allowed the Bulldogs to take over the lead at 60-58 on a Jones score in the paint. The lead changed hands a couple of more times down the stretch setting up Smith’s last second heroics.
Besides hitting the game-winner, Smith did the heavy lifting all night long as he tallied 33 points, including a trio of 3-pointers while knocking down 8 of 12 from the free throw line.
Lynn and Carter were strong on the offensive end as well with 14 points each.
Spencer Jones led the Bulldogs with 24, Jaylan Long added 15 and Jamere Smith had 12 including four 3-point baskets.
UP NEXT: Morehead (0-1, 8-2) has a busy week on deck for the first week of January. The Panthers will host Conference 34 foe West Stokes Jan. 4, then hit the road to take on T.W. Andrews Jan. 5 followed by a rivalry game at McMichael next Friday night.
BOX SCORE
MHS 18 11 21 20 70
MAR 19 13 10 26 68