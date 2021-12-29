Panthers win thriller over Martinsville on Smith’s buzzer-beating bucket

EDEN - In a seesaw battle that came down to the wire, it looked like Martinsville was poised to close out the victory over Morehead following a score in the post by Spencer Jones to give the Bulldogs the 68-67 lead as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

But the officials rightly ruled to put 4.2 seconds back on the clock giving the Panthers a chance to inbound the ball and get off a shot.

Sophomore Makel Smith, Morehead’s leading scorer at 24.6 points per game, inbounded the pass then received the relay and wove up the court before launching a shot from about 40 feet out which found nothing but the bottom of the net for a dramatic 70-68 win at the buzzer at the Battle of the Boarder Classic Tuesday night.

“Coach (Damien Price) said we’ve just got to get a good shot at the final buzzer. When I got it in my hands I just thought be smart and when it went up in the air I thought - that’s going in and fortunately it did,” said Smith.