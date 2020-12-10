Paolo Rossi, who led Italy to 1982 World Cup, dies at 64

ROME — Paolo Rossi, who led Italy to the 1982 World Cup title and later worked as a soccer commentator in his home country, has died. He was 64.

State-run RAI, where Rossi worked after his playing career, said Thursday he died of an incurable illness.

RAI and other media cited an Instagram post by Rossi's wife, Federica Cappelletti. She posted a picture of the couple with the caption “Per sempre," Italian for “Forever."

In a Facebook post, Cappelletti added: “There will never be another one like you, unique, special, after you there is absolute nothingness."

Rossi had a remarkable career comeback, leading Italy to the World Cup title after returning from a suspension following a betting scandal in 1980.

He scored six goals at the tournament in Spain, including a hat trick in a 3-2 win over Brazil and the opening goal in a 3-1 win over West Germany in the final. He was also voted FIFA player of the year in 1982.

The Italian soccer federation said it would fly flags at half-staff in a sign of mourning.