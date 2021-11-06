Parkwood takes down Rockingham in first round action

MONROE – A quick start by Parkwood, and steady scoring down the stretch proved to be the deciding factors in a 42-19 Wolf Pack win over Rockingham in the opening round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs Friday night.

Four first quarter Parkwood touchdowns put Rockingham County in a hole they never could get out of beginning with a 33 yard pass from Cameron Enos to Isaiah Mobley for the 6-0 lead. After regaining possession, Wolf Pack running back Wisdom Holmes broke free and made it to the end zone from 39 yards out for a two possession margin.

Things would get worse for the Cougars when defender Tristan Staton scored on a pick-6 from 65 yards out. Then another score by Holmes accounted for a 28-0 advantage at the end of the opening frame.

Rockingham finally put together a drive which culminated with a 2 yard touchdown, but Enos would connect with Mobley once more to make it 35-7 at the half.

The Cougars offense was more efficient in the second half, scoring on a 76 yard pass from Smith to Maleek Bryant in the third quarter and again on a Josh Campbell run in the fourth period. Problem was, the Wolf Pack also scored two more times down the stretch to account for the final margin.