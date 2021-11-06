 Skip to main content
Parkwood takes down Rockingham in first round action
MONROE – A quick start by Parkwood, and steady scoring down the stretch proved to be the deciding factors in a 42-19 Wolf Pack win over Rockingham in the opening round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs Friday night.

Four first quarter Parkwood touchdowns put Rockingham County in a hole they never could get out of beginning with a 33 yard pass from Cameron Enos to Isaiah Mobley for the 6-0 lead. After regaining possession, Wolf Pack running back Wisdom Holmes broke free and made it to the end zone from 39 yards out for a two possession margin.

Things would get worse for the Cougars when defender Tristan Staton scored on a pick-6 from 65 yards out. Then another score by Holmes accounted for a 28-0 advantage at the end of the opening frame.

Rockingham finally put together a drive which culminated with a 2 yard touchdown, but Enos would connect with Mobley once more to make it 35-7 at the half.

The Cougars offense was more efficient in the second half, scoring on a 76 yard pass from Smith to Maleek Bryant in the third quarter and again on a Josh Campbell run in the fourth period. Problem was, the Wolf Pack also scored two more times down the stretch to account for the final margin.

UP NEXT: Parkwood (6-1) will hit the road to take on Forestview (6-5) Nov. 12 in the second round of the post season. Forestview defeated Erwin 35-19 in their first round game Nov. 5.

Michael Wayne O’Neill of the Enquirer Journal provided information for this article.

BOX SCORE

Rockingham County  0  7 6 6 - 19

Parkwood               28 7 7 7 -  42

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

PW – Isaiah Mobley 33 Pass from Cameron Enos (kick no good)

PW – Wisdom Holmes 39 Run (Steven Bigham scores on pass from Mobley for the 2-point conversion)

PW – Tristan Staton 65 Interception Return (Connor Benito kick)

PW – Holmes 3 Run (Benito kick)

Second Quarter

RC – Luke Smith 2 Run (Hazel Tzun kick)

PW – Mobley 18 Pass from Enos (Benito kick)

Third Quarter

RC – Maleek Bryant 76 Pass from Smith (Tzun kick)

Fourth Quarter

PW – Cody Hardy 8 Pass from Enos (Benito kick)

RC – Josh Campbell 3 Run (2-point conversion no good)

Team Statistics

First Downs

RC 12

PW 13

Rushing Yards

RC 28-100

PW 14-169

Passing

RC 15-26-3 144 yards

PW 12-21-1 138 yards

Penalties

RC 8-60

PW 15-127

Individual Statistics

Rushing: RC – Campbell 23-85, Luke Smith 5-15; PW – Holmes 7-133, Enos 6-29, Tristan Staton 1-7

Passing: RC - Smith 15-26-3 144; PW – Enos 12-21-1 138

Receiving: RC – Ethan Smith 7-50, Bryant 6-97, Cole Chandler 2-(-3); PW – Mobley 6-91, Hardy 2-18, Adrien Enriquez 2-17, Jordan Barnes 2-12

