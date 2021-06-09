Pass and Smith recognized as Gildan Scholar Athletes of the Year

Recently graduated seniors, Rockingham County point guard and softball player Hope Smith, along with Reidsville’s football and basketball player Breon Pass, were recognized as the RCS 2021 Gildan Scholar Athletes of the Year.
Sponsored by Gildan Activewear, the Gildan Scholar Athletes of the Year Award is given to one male and one female Rockingham County Schools' high school senior that has played at least two sports, made all-conference twice during their junior and or senior year, maintained at least a 3.5 unweighted GPA and must not have been ejected from an athletic contest during their junior or senior years.
Smith is continuing her studies at UNC Chapel Hill and Pass will be continuing his studies at NC State University on a basketball scholarship.