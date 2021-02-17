Pass scores 44 points on Senior Night wearing his father’s number on record-breaking night

JIM SANDS jsands@rockinghamnow.com
When Reidsville and Cummings get together, sparks usually fly on the hardwood, and Tuesday’s game was no exception as the Rams pulled off a 90-83 overtime win over the Cavaliers on Senior Night in Mid-State 2A Conference action.
It turned out to be a matter of history repeating itself considering for the second time this season, the two teams ended up tied at the end of regulation. And just like their first match-up Feb. 12, the Rams took care of business in overtime to earn the victory in the final game of the series.
It was a game of runs all night long, featuring nine ties and a dozen lead changes and it was clear history was in the air. Heralded Rams point guard Breon Pass proved that was indeed the case.
Early in the first quarter, Pass knocked down a 3-pointer and the game was stopped to present the senior with a game ball for not only commemorating his surpassing the all-time Rams individual scoring record, but also the Rockingham County all-time record previously held by Morehead’s legendary player Donnie Seale who scored 2,015 points from 1986 to 1989.
Pass currently has 2,136 career points with one regular season game remaining, in addition to whatever he tallies in the post season before his high school career ends in either late February or early March depending on when the Rams playoff run concludes. Pass is currently No. 25 all-time in the state of North Carolina.
On Reidsville’s Senior Night, Pass wore his dad’s No. 32 high school jersey instead of his traditional No. 1 to honor the memory of his late father.
Reidsville head basketball coach Jason Ross said seeing his late friends son surpass this hallowed school record was a special moment.
“To see Breon grow into the player that he is and break Reidsville’s scoring record during his senior year with only 10 games being played at this point due to the COVID situation – obviously it’s a huge accomplishment. There have been so many great ones over the years and for Breon to eclipse them and become the all-time leading scorer in Reidsville history is an awesome accomplishment. With him only having a limited number of games, I can only imagine how much he could have run that scoring record up if he had a normal 28 or 29 game season,” Ross said.
Pass is currently averaging 34 points per game and if it were a typical season, his numbers could very well have put him in the top 10 leading scorers in the state on the all-time list. Among some of the legends that Pass eclipsed during his record-breaking season were North Carolina legends Phil Ford (2,076) and Jerry Stackhouse (2,039).
“Right now, he’s playing at another level. The flow of the game comes easy to him. He’s not forcing shots and to even be mentioned in the same breath with Phil Ford and Jerry Stackhouse, guys that went on to star at Carolina and the NBA, says a lot,” said Ross.
Snap shot of some of Reidsville’s most prolific scorers over the years:
Breon Pass, Curtis Pass (Breon’s father), Joe Badgett, Brett Badgett, Robert Doggett, Damon Watlington, Levar Dodd, Jamar Parker, Brian Parker, Maurice Hooper, Irvin Williamson, Armenous Adams, Clarence Martin, Melvin Watkins, Steve Harrison, CC Harrison and Titus Jones.
Rams 90, Cavaliers 83, OT
Tuesday, Feb. 16
To get the game started, Reidsville’s Stevian Harrison knocked down a 3-pointer on first possession of the game, but Cavaliers guard Dylantae James answered on the other end of the floor with a 3-ball of his own to tie it at 3-3. A seesaw battle ensued, and by the end of the first quarter the Rams held a slim 17-16 lead.
Pass scored on a shot at the rim on the first possession of the second period and Yoshua Courts hit a shot in the post on the next trip down to give the Rams a two-possession lead with a 21-16 advantage in the first minute of the second period frame.
Courts drained a 3-pointer, then back-to-back 3-pointers by Pass and Carter Wilson on the next to possessions accounted for the biggest lead of the game at 30-18 with 5:17 to go in the half forcing the Cavaliers to call a timeout.
Cummings responded, beginning with an old-fashioned 3-point play by Dylantae James, but Reidsville’s Levar Strange hit a trey then followed that up with a reverse layup which kept the Rams in the driver’s seat up 35-21 forcing the Cavs to take another timeout with 3:55 to go in the half. But in the final minutes, the Cavaliers put together a solid run and after Kaden Hammond hit a free throw cut it to 37-36 with just 10 seconds remaining. His second free throw missed the mark however and Pass wrestled down the rebound and raced the length of the court and hit a hotly contested acrobatic layup in traffic. He was fouled in the act of shooting and then completed the and-one to give the Rams a 40-35 lead at the half.
Cummings senior guard Brandon Trollinger’s and–one cut it to 40-38 on first possession of the third quarter period then hit another bucket on the next trip down to tie it at 41-41 in the first minute of play.
Moments later, a layup by Jaylen Haith gave the Cavaliers the lead at 43-41, then another transition bucket by Tylek Oliver gave the CHS a two-possession 45-41 advantage with 5:53 to go in the third frame.
Pass cut it to one then followed that up with an old-fashioned 3-point play. Then a steal by Tallis Lester and dish to Pass resulted in a perimeter 3-pointer which put the Rams back in charge 53-48 with time winding down. Cummings would rally once again however, culminating with a steal and score by Oliver which tied it at 60-60 to close out the third period.
That style of play continued in the fourth quarter as the game ended up knotted at 77-77 sending the game to overtime.
The overtime period was more of the same as another back-and-forth battle continued, but eventually the Rams were able to make it a two-possession ball game when Stevian Harrison hit one of two free throws with 1:02 to go in the extra period. The Cavs were able to make it a one-possession game once again, but the Rams were able to knock down enough of their free throws down the stretch to close out the win.
“Tonight we started out with a fast pace. I think we were able to build a 15 point lead, but then we started to celebrate a little bit too much and kind of lost focus on the defensive end and they were able to make a comeback to push the game to overtime. It was a big win for our guys,” Ross said.
The Rams won the first game of the series 61-56 in overtime Feb. 12.
Pass led the Rams with 44 points which included a pair of 3-pointers on a night where he hit 16 of 19 free throws. Courts added 15 and Strange scored 10 to pace the Rams offensively.
Jones and Oliver led the Cavs with 26 points each and Hammond added 11.
UP NEXT:
Reidsville (9-1, 6-0) is scheduled to host Graham (2-5, 1-3) Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Cummings (4-3) hosts Durham School of the Arts (0-6) Thursday at 6 p.m.
BOX SCORE
R 17 23 20 10 13 90
C 16 19 25 10 6 83