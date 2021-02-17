Pass scores 44 points on Senior Night wearing his father’s number on record-breaking night

Cummings senior guard Brandon Trollinger’s and–one cut it to 40-38 on first possession of the third quarter period then hit another bucket on the next trip down to tie it at 41-41 in the first minute of play.

Moments later, a layup by Jaylen Haith gave the Cavaliers the lead at 43-41, then another transition bucket by Tylek Oliver gave the CHS a two-possession 45-41 advantage with 5:53 to go in the third frame.

Pass cut it to one then followed that up with an old-fashioned 3-point play. Then a steal by Tallis Lester and dish to Pass resulted in a perimeter 3-pointer which put the Rams back in charge 53-48 with time winding down. Cummings would rally once again however, culminating with a steal and score by Oliver which tied it at 60-60 to close out the third period.

That style of play continued in the fourth quarter as the game ended up knotted at 77-77 sending the game to overtime.

The overtime period was more of the same as another back-and-forth battle continued, but eventually the Rams were able to make it a two-possession ball game when Stevian Harrison hit one of two free throws with 1:02 to go in the extra period. The Cavs were able to make it a one-possession game once again, but the Rams were able to knock down enough of their free throws down the stretch to close out the win.