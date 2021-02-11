 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pass selected for 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball roster
0 comments

Pass selected for 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball roster

  • 0
breon-2,000th-point-photo

Rams guard Breon Pass was recently selected for the North Carolina Coaches Association (NCCA) and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association (SCACA) 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball team. Pass (center) is flanked by his mother Ni-Kia (left) and sister Bria (right) after the 2020 All-State player surpassed his 2,000th career point in a win over the Bulldogs Feb. 9.

 DOUG ANDERSON / DSAP PHOTOGRAPHY

WILMINGTON, NC— The North Carolina Coaches Association (NCCA) and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association (SCACA) have announced the 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball rosters.

Reidsville point guard, and NC State commitment Breon Pass was among those selected.

Although continuing public health concerns associated with COVID-19 (Coronavirus) forced cancellation of the games this year in Wilmington, both associations decided to honor these student-athletes for their outstanding achievements on and off the basketball court.

“Since its inception in 1998, the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games have annually hosted the top senior public high school basketball players from North and South Carolina,” said Shell Dula and Phil Weaver, executive directors of the SCACA and NCCA respectively.

“In spite of the event cancellation, our coaches felt it was important to recognize these student-athletes as they graduate and move on to the next season in their lives.”

Men’s Roster

Breon Pass (Reidsville), Daylen Berry (Panther Creek), D’Marco Dunn (Westover ), Chris Ford (North Mecklenburg), Terence Harcum (Granville Central), Bobby Pettiford (South Granville), Terquavion Smith (Farmville Central), Dontrez Styles (Kinston), Lucas Taylor (Heritage) and Eric Vanderheijden (Millbrook)

Women Roster

Shakira Baskerville (West Forsyth), Reiven Douglas (Millbrook), T.J. Eichelberger (St. Pauls), Mariah Frazier (Dudley), Teonni Key (Cary), Braylyn Milton (Independence), Nia Nelson (Myers Park), Keanna Rembert (Millbrook), Saniya Rivers (Ashley) and Jessica Timmons (Independence)

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News