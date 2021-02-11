Pass selected for 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball roster

WILMINGTON, NC— The North Carolina Coaches Association (NCCA) and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association (SCACA) have announced the 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball rosters.

Reidsville point guard, and NC State commitment Breon Pass was among those selected.

Although continuing public health concerns associated with COVID-19 (Coronavirus) forced cancellation of the games this year in Wilmington, both associations decided to honor these student-athletes for their outstanding achievements on and off the basketball court.

“Since its inception in 1998, the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games have annually hosted the top senior public high school basketball players from North and South Carolina,” said Shell Dula and Phil Weaver, executive directors of the SCACA and NCCA respectively.

“In spite of the event cancellation, our coaches felt it was important to recognize these student-athletes as they graduate and move on to the next season in their lives.”

Men’s Roster