Pass surpasses career-point number 2,000 in Reidsville’s win over Durham School of the Arts

The Rams entered the game looking to make a statement to the rest of the Mid-State 2A Conference, and a resounding statement it was, as Reidsville completed a series sweep with a dominant 91-22 win over league foe Durham School of the Arts Tuesday night.
It was a history-making night for Rams senior guard Breon Pass, as his game-high 30 points moved him over the 2,000 point career mark. If he continues on his current scoring trajectory, he may eclipse other program and county records in the coming weeks.
Pass is currently averaging 34.4 points per game.
It was pretty clear from the get-go it was going to be a hot shooting night for the Rams as they opened up a commanding 22-3 lead to close out the first quarter.
DSA finally started to have some success on offense in the second frame, scoring 15, but the problem was, Reidsville nearly doubled that figure ending the half with a 50-18 advantage.
Things didn’t get any better for Durham in the third quarter, as the Rams turned it on, outscoring DSA 29-5 to put the game out of reach with a 79-23 lead heading into the fourth period. By that time, the running clock 40-point rule had long-been in effect as Reidsville closed out the win.
Along with Pass, Carter Wilson scored in double-figures as well with 11 points and Yoshua Courts added 10 more to pace RHS offensively. It was a balanced night across the board for Reidsville with 12 of the Rams 15-man roster scoring at lead 1-point.
Pass was honored following the game with a commemorative 2,000 point ball with his mother Ni-Kia and sister Bria by his side.
DSA’s Justin Glover was the team’s only player to score in double figures with 12.
This was the first time that the Rams were back up to full strength in nearly three weeks. Due to safety protocol, Reidsville had to sit for two weeks and in their first game back last week, they still had more than half a dozen players out.
RHS won the first half of the round-robin rivalry over Durham 84-58 Jan. 19.
UP NEXT:
Reidsville (6-1, 3-0) will host Carrboro Thursday then travel to Cummings Friday.
Durham School of the Arts (0-5) is set to host Carrboro (3-3, 2-1) Monday.
BOX SCORE
R 22 28 29 12 91
D 3 15 5 10 33