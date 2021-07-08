Patrick Stokes returns to alma mater as Williams football coach after 17 seasons as Eagles assistant

In looking to establish a culture, one of the first points of business for Stokes was to hear from his players.

“I asked them, ‘What can I do for you as your head coach? When you think about a head football coach, what do you expect him to do for you?’” Stokes said. “And they talked about holding them accountable and helping them get into college, and helping them with their studies and helping them with their football aspirations.”

“All it is, is doing the same thing that those great coaches did for me, it's just being there, it's being a role model, it's been a supportive figure. It all boils down to relationships, having that trust in one another, but genuine true relationships where the kids know that whether it's good or bad, I'm gonna love them, I'm gonna be there for them and then they can count on me. That's really important. That's also really important that our staff is on the same page.”

Stokes, who served as the Eastern Alamance defensive coordinator for the past decade, has coached in two state championship games (2009 & 2010) and five state semifinals. He had been the Eagles junior varsity coach for the past 15 years.