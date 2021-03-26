Patriots Justin Herron labeled a hero after saving woman from a sexual assault

Herron, who is 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 305 pounds and is in his second year with the Patriots, called the scene “terrifying.” He was taking a walk in the park at the time. Rogers was there for his daughter's birthday party. When they heard the screams, both Good Samaritans ran toward the assault. Herron screamed at the man, told him to stop and pulled him off the victim. Rogers kept the suspect from fleeing the scene while Herron then consoled the victim.

"If not for the swift actions of Mr. Justin Herron and Mr. Murry Rogers, this vicious attack could have been much worse," said Tempe Police Detective Natalie Barela.

"The impact they've had on our victim's life," Glover said, "these two individuals stepped forward and truly saved her life."

The victim, Barela said, has experienced "a significant amount of trauma, but she is working through some of these things and physically doing OK." Herron and Rogers both met with the woman this week. The woman called both men “her angels” and it was said that there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

"I never thought in a thousand years that I would see her ever again," Herron said, "and a part of me was a little bit upset that I didn't ask for a name just so I could just know the name.

"It was heartwarming to see her, but also gut-wrenching to see how she responded to the trauma and how she's dealing with it. No one should go through that. No one. She has a great support system and I'm glad that she has that support system. It was emotional for me. It was emotional for everybody in the room to see her."