Pegram qualifies for individual NCHSAA state 3A golf tournament

Rockingham County High School junior Meredith Pegram qualified for the individual NCHSAA 3A State golf tournament after shooting an 84 at Whispering Pines Tuesday at the Central Regionals tying for third place.

Eastern Alamance’s Emily Matthews finished first with a score of 74. Salem Lee of Asheboro was second with a 76 and Pegram tied with Lillian Jordan of Northwood and Madison Cook of Eastern Guilford who all posted identical scores.

Pegram and teammates McKenzie Thore and Isabel Hall recently won the Mid-State 3A Conference championship, the ninth-consecutive title for a truly elite high school golf program that has won four state titles since 2015.

The team closed out the 2022 regular season finishing fourth with a score of 299. Oak Grove finished first with a score of 270, Asheboro was second with 295 and Parkwood was third posting a 295.

“We got better as the year went, and the girls are looking forward to next year already. We gained valuable experience that will help us next year in the regional tournament at the Valley in Burlington. Meredith has been working extremely hard the last month and I am really proud of her. We have everybody back next year, so hopefully we will continue to work hard and return to the state tournament next year as a team,” Rockingham head golf coach Mike Williams said.

Pegram will be back in action at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines next Monday and Tuesday.