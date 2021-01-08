Person County edges Morehead in first half of league round-robin

ROXBORO – Originally slated to play on Friday night, school officials bumped the game up to Thursday in order to beat a forecast of winter weather. In what turned into a tight battle over the course of the night, Person (1-1) ultimately came away with a 70-66 Mid-State win over rival Morehead (1-1) in the second game of the season for both teams.

The Panthers closed out the opening frame with a slim 14-12 lead, but the Rockets battled back to close out the first half with a 32-31 advantage.

The second half proved more of the same, as Person remained out front up just one possession at 51-49 as the two teams entered the fourth quarter.

Todd Bailey basically put the Rockets on his shoulders as he scored 25 points on the night. He hit two crucial 3-point baskets in the second quarter and two more in the third period to keep Person out front.

Morehead basically shut him down in the fourth quarter however, holding him to just one basket. Bailey’s timely 3-pointers turned out to be the key factor in the win in a close game where the Rockets were just 7 of 14 from the free throw line.