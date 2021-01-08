Person County edges Morehead in first half of league round-robin

ROXBORO – Originally slated to play on Friday night, school officials bumped the game up to Thursday in order to beat a forecast of winter weather. In what turned into a tight battle over the course of the night, Person (1-1) ultimately came away with a 70-66 Mid-State win over rival Morehead (1-1) in the second game of the season for both teams.
The Panthers closed out the opening frame with a slim 14-12 lead, but the Rockets battled back to close out the first half with a 32-31 advantage.
The second half proved more of the same, as Person remained out front up just one possession at 51-49 as the two teams entered the fourth quarter.
Todd Bailey basically put the Rockets on his shoulders as he scored 25 points on the night. He hit two crucial 3-point baskets in the second quarter and two more in the third period to keep Person out front.
Morehead basically shut him down in the fourth quarter however, holding him to just one basket. Bailey’s timely 3-pointers turned out to be the key factor in the win in a close game where the Rockets were just 7 of 14 from the free throw line.
Makel Smith led the charge offensively for the Panthers, as he poured in a game-high 29 points. Stefan McLaughlin added 19, including a trio of 3-pointers and Lucas Lynn had 18. Lynn had four 3’s, three in the second quarter alone. Morehead was solid at the charity stripe, knocking down 12 of 17 from the free throw line on the night.
UP NEXT:
For their third-consecutive game to open the 2021 season, Morehead will travel to Western Alamance on Jan. 12. Person will be on the road as well to take on Eastern Alamance on Tuesday. Morehead will get a shot to even things up when Person visits the Panthers on Jan. 29 in the second half of the round-robin league rivalry.
BOX SCORE
P 12 20 19 18 70
M 14 17 18 19 66
Morehead 84, Eastern Alamance 78
MEBANE – Down at crucial stages for the majority of the game, Morehead put together a strong fourth quarter to come away with a big 84-78 Mid-State Conference road win over Eastern Alamance in the season opener Tuesday night.
Entering a brutal, four-game road stretch to begin the 2021 campaign, on the heels of losing 10 seniors from the previous season, the Panthers young guns continue to show they are ready for the challenge to keep Morehead in the running as one of the top teams in the league.
A fast-paced high-octane offense was the theme all night long for both teams, but it was Eastern Alamance that took a 21-17 lead to close out the first quarter.
But Morehead kept the pressure up, outscoring the Eagles in the second frame to cut the lead to 40-37 at the half. Stefan McLaughlin was a difference-maker with 10 points in the second quarter.
The score remained close, but Eastern started to gain a slight advantage as they built a two-possession margin heading into the fourth period.
The fourth quarter was claimed by the Panthers however, as a late offensive surge proved to be the undoing of the Eagles to notch the league victory.
Balanced scoring was the key for Morehead as five players scored in double figures over the course of the night.
McLaughlin led the charge with 29 points. Makel Smith had 16, Jaden Martin added 14 - while MHS teammates Lucas Lynn and Hayden Friese each netted 11 points apiece.
Tuesday’s victory was the Panthers third-consecutive over Eastern Alamance.
BOX SCORE
M 17 20 19 28 84
E 21 19 21 17 78